Santa Cruz County issued evacuation orders Monday for about 5,000 residents in areas near the burn scar from the CZU Lightning Complex fires ahead of a storm set to arrive later this week.
Rainy and windy weather is set to arrive in the county late Tuesday into Wednesday and could cause debris flows, so people are being asked to relocate to safe locations as soon as possible.
Residents can see if they are in an evacuation zone by going to https://community.zonehaven.com.
The county is setting up “temporary evacuation points” at San Lorenzo Valley High School at 7105 state Highway 9, Scotts Valley Community Center at 360 Kings Village Road, and Pacific Elementary School at 50 Ocean St. The locations are not for overnight shelter, according to the county.
Santa Cruz County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Clark said in a briefing Monday on the evacuation orders that the coming storm will bring “a lot of rain” and winds gusting up to 50-60 mph at higher elevations. The weather could cause power outages, mudslides and other problems near the areas of the CZU Lightning Complex fires that started last August.
Evacuation warnings went out in the area Sunday, and deputies have been going door-to-door in particularly high-risk areas Sunday and Monday to notify residents, Clark said.
There are about 2,800 structures and 5,000 people affected by the evacuation orders, he said.
“This is a storm we were hoping we weren’t going to see,” Clark said.
A call center has also been set up at (831) 454-2181. More details about the temporary evacuation points can be found at santacruzcounty.us/firerecovery/temporaryevacuationpoints.aspx.
