OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The founder of an artists' collective in an Oakland warehouse that caught fire two years ago, killing 36, said Tuesday that police, fire and other officials who visited his home never notified him it might be a fire hazard.
Derick Almena took the stand in his defense for the second day. He faces 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter along with co-defendant Max Harris.
Prosecutors say Almena stuffed the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse in the city of Oakland with highly flammable materials that made it nearly impossible for attendees of a Dec. 2, 2016, electronic music party to escape.
But defense attorney Tony Serra repeatedly asked Almena about instances in which fire, police and other city officials toured inside the two-story home and never said anything about its dangers.
