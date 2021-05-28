Annie

Time to play the name game with one of our favorite adoptable dogs Annie.

Annie, Annie, bo-bannie

Banana-fana fo-fannie

Fee-fi-mo-mannie

Annie!

Chockablock with personality, Annie is a dreamboat of a dog. Annie is a 6-year-old spayed female Australian Cattle dog mix. Typical of her breed, her energy levels and focus are exceptional. Annie will thrive in an active home with a family committed to providing her with oodles of play and running time. Annie is the life of the party too and loves the company of other high-energy and social dogs. Her exuberance would more than likely be too much for small children, so Annie’s ideal home would adults only or a family with older children. Friendly, goofy and affectionate, Annie would be a delightful addition to an energetic family. Looking for a fun-loving and silly dog who will have you playing the name game in no time? Ask for Annie ID# A892857. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is available for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Annie. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information..

