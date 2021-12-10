Buff

Magic mirror on the wall, who is the chonkiest chonk one of all? Thou, ‘O Buff, art the chonkiest in the land. Buff is a 14-year-old neutered male Orange Tabby who is looking for his Prince or Princess Charming who will whisk him away to a magical home filled with love, harmony and of course yummy nom-noms. This senior extra-large boy is a supremely mellow love bug. He’s fond of pets, chin scritches and a comfy bed. Are you ready to make Buff’s dreams come true? Stop by and ask for Buff, the chonkiest chonk one of all ID# A612142. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Buff. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

