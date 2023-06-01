Homeowners are increasingly drawn to the concept of a backyard “staycation” spot. “People want to create a place at home where they can enjoy all the amenities without leaving their own property,” says Ken Muellers, senior landscape designer for Hicks Landscapes. “In-demand features include a pool with a spa, outdoor TVs and a kitchen area.”
To empower homeowners in their pursuit of the ultimate outdoor retreat, Hicks Landscapes shares three invaluable design tips for creating a summer-ready backyard.
Create functional zones: Maximize a space’s potential by designing distinct zones. Consider incorporating an outdoor kitchen and designating areas for dining, lounging and entertainment. By strategically allocating space, you can enhance the versatility of your backyard, seamlessly accommodating various activities and enhancing overall functionality.
Incorporate water and fire: Elevate the ambiance of a landscape by integrating water and fire features. Ponds, fountains, fire pits and fireplaces have become immensely popular elements that stimulate the senses and create a more inviting atmosphere. These additions transform an outdoor space into a tranquil oasis to relax and entertain with style.
Embrace edible landscaping: Cultivate herb and vegetable gardens, grow berries and fruit trees, and consider a cutting garden for fresh bouquets. Not only do these elements provide a sustainable food source, but they also add natural beauty and vibrancy to the landscape, enhancing the overall appeal of the backyard.
