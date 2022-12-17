ENGAGING THROUGH THE JOY OF DANCE: PHOENICIA PETTYJOHN WORKS TO CREATE A SENSORY FRIENDLY WORLD. Dance teaching artist Phoenicia Pettyjohn talks about developing performances and cultural events that are accessible to people of diverse sensory modalities.
DJ: Please tell a bit about yourself.
PP: I grew up in Los Angeles. My first ballet classes were at Los Angeles City College on Saturday mornings when I was 4. It was love at first chasse. I took every community class and studio class I could until I went to the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts where I studied modern dance and ballet. My grandmother was a professional modern dancer, teacher and choreographer and dance was very present in our home. My connection to dance was very deep at a young age and my family fostered that love by taking me to lots of shows and driving me all over town for classes. I continued my studies in San Francisco and never really left. I’ve been performing and teaching here for a long time. I’ve been teaching for San Francisco Ballet for nine years in the Dance in Schools and Communities (DISC) program where I teach in schools in SFUSD and community organizations like the Pomeroy Center and the Boys and Girls Club. I also teach ballet for adults with Parkinson’s, and pre-ballet at the SF Ballet school.
DJ: What does the term “sensory friendly” mean?
PP: Sensory friendly dance classes are designed to create a welcoming and supportive class for students with autism, sensory input disorders, sensory sensitivities or other physical, cognitive or developmental disabilities to engage with their families or caretakers through the joy of dance.
DJ: What is the youngest age group you work with? What is the oldest?
PP: I have some mighty 3- 4-year-olds dancing up a storm and the honor to connect with our elder dancers into their seventies and eighties in our ballet class for dancers with Parkinson’s.
DJ: How did you help develop San Francisco Ballet’s December 21 sensory friendly performance of Nutcracker?
PP: This Nutcracker performance is the culmination of lots of effort and care by my colleagues in the Education and Training Department along with great collaboration by many departments throughout San Francisco Ballet who are making this dream a reality. I applaud them and will be there to support and welcome the audience.
DJ: How can members of the general public find out about and participate in your workshops or classes?
PP: Check our website regularly for ongoing and new classes and workshops: sfballet.org/school-education.
DJ: Are there teachers or mentors you would like to mention?
PP: I’d love to give a shout out to Axis Dance Company. Their work has really inspired me and their classes have helped me to grow my understanding of inclusive dance education. Also, to Luna Dance Institute who are spearheading creative based dance education programs for educators. Lastly, to my DISC colleagues at SF Ballet, who are dedicated to bringing the joy of dance to classrooms and communities.
SAN FRANCISCO BALLET’S NUTCRACKER SENSORY FRIENDLY PERFORMANCE. The first ever Sensory Friendly Performance of San Francisco Ballet’s Nutcracker is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. This full-length performance will provide a relaxed, shush-free, and shame-free environment for audience members of all ages and abilities to experience this magical holiday tradition. Sensory Friendly Performances are designed to create a welcoming experience for people with autism, sensory input disorders, sensory sensitivities, or other physical, cognitive, or developmental disabilities, and their families, friends, and caretakers. In collaboration with community partners from Autism Society San Francisco Bay Area, San Francisco Ballet has made special accommodations to the performance and theater-going experience to make neurodiverse audiences feel welcome to enjoy Nutcracker in a fun, accepting environment.
NUTCRACKER TICKET INFORMATION AND STAGE DIRECTIONS. Ticketing Services are available (415) 865-2000, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or at tickets@sfballet.org. Assistance is available with selecting seats to best accommodate the accessibility needs of your party. San Francisco Ballet performs at the 1932 War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave. San Francisco.
AND MORE: Bay Area Accessible Performances helps Bay Area audiences find live performances and cultural events that are accessible to people of diverse sensory modalities. The website focuses primarily on events that provide sensory access accommodations such as Audio Description for blind and visually impaired audience members; and Deaf community events or events that provide American Sign Language interpretation for Deaf audience members. Also listed are ‘Relaxed Performance’ events that make provisions for neuro-diverse audiences. Visit bayareaaccessibleperformances.org.
