SUNNYVALE — Climbing up the sides of their cages, engaging in brief mock battles, fixing passersby with the infamous Cute Kitten Stare, felines including Zuri, Rihanna and Mooch were the stars of the show Saturday at a Sunnyvale adoption event in honor of National Kitten Day.
In irrefutable evidence of the adorableness of kittens, all but one of the 19 kittens on display were adopted during the Humane Society Silicon Valley event at the Petco Sunnyvale Neighborhood Adoption Center on El Camino Real.
“The best part is watching a child hold a kitten for the first time,” said Arlinda Duffy, manager of adoptions and cat herder for Humane Society Silicon Valley, of such events. She added, “Every kitten is unique. They range from shy, independent kittens to up-in-your-face needing attention.”
Saturday’s event was held one day in advance of the actual Kitten Day, which was July 10. The agency holds pop-ups from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center every other Saturday. This event was special because the kittens were offered for $20 adoption fees instead of the usual $175.
Scores of passersby stopped to ooh and aah over the tuxedos, tabbies and tortoiseshells that were part of the clowder of kittens on display. As anyone who has ever used social media already knows, there is nothing like a kitten, even a virtual one, to banish dull care, not to mention to distract from unfortunate duties like housecleaning or, God forbid, making a living.
This is especially relevant because kitten season is in full swing, the Humane Society reminds us. Thousands of kittens enter local shelters during the summer months. For that reason, July 10 was declared National Kitten Day, and the entire month of June was Adopt-a-Cat Month.
“There are literally millions of reasons to rescue a cat in need during our Adopt-a-Cat Month . . . and at every other time of year,” American Humane president Robin Ganzert said in June. “You can find every one of them at your local shelter or rescue and, with time, each will give you a million reasons to be glad you did.”
Though National Kitten Day is over, there are still kittens - including Rihanna - available for adoption at the Humane Society Silicon Valley at 901 Ames Avenue in Milpitas, Duffy said.
It’s usually $175 to adopt a kitten, but for the remainder of July, those dropping by to adopt a kitten on Thursdays can do so for $20 through the end of the month.
“If you intend to adopt an animal the same day, please try to come in early,” Duffy said. Early arrivals help to ensure that there will be enough time to complete the adoption.
