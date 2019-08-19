Rock garden

Julia Streeter,  back center, 2019 Audubon graduate and an Independent Girl Scout Troop 96389, presented a kindness rock garden, along with community volunteers, to Audubon Elementary School for the new school year.  After putting in 80 hours of work plus over 450 other hours from volunteers, pulling out weeds, laying down the weed blocker, painting over 200 rocks, installing solar-powered lights to the path, and building and installing a bridge and benches, she hopes the beautification will bring a smile to everyone in the community. 

Julia Streeter, back center, 2019 Audubon graduate and an Independent Girl Scout Troop 96389, presented a kindness rock garden, along with community volunteers, to Audubon Elementary School for the new school year. After putting in 80 hours of work plus over 450 other hours from volunteers, pulling out weeds, laying down the weed blocker, painting over 200 rocks, installing solar-powered lights to the path, and building and installing a bridge and benches, she hopes the beautification will bring a smile to everyone in the community.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription