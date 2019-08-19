Julia Streeter, back center, 2019 Audubon graduate and an Independent Girl Scout Troop 96389, presented a kindness rock garden, along with community volunteers, to Audubon Elementary School for the new school year. After putting in 80 hours of work plus over 450 other hours from volunteers, pulling out weeds, laying down the weed blocker, painting over 200 rocks, installing solar-powered lights to the path, and building and installing a bridge and benches, she hopes the beautification will bring a smile to everyone in the community.
