San Bruno’s Crestmoor High School Class of 1971 reunion committee will be hosting an alumni reunion the weekend of Oct. 1 to Oct. 3. For more information visit crestmoor71.com or contact Janet Burris’s Ginger at strawberry46@sbcglobal.net or lizng@yahoo.com.
***
Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania honored Christopher Rubbing of San Carlos for being named to the spring semester Dean List for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.