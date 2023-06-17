Five graduating Menlo-Atherton High School students were provided grants through the Ubuntu Scholarship Program, a fund focused on supporting African American students in their pursuit of higher education.
The 2023 awardees include Jasira Johnson and Jenna Menifee, both attending San Jose State University; Faith Cooper, attending the University of California, Los Angeles; Siana Barker, attending Louisiana State University; and Jalen Williams, attending the College of San Mateo. Two awardees were granted $10,000 each that will be paid out over their four-year college career.
“This excellent group includes two 4.0 GPA students, and their community service activities range from participating in the California Coastal Cleanup, to food distributions to the elderly in East Palo Aldo during COVID, to funding-raising for and distribution of clothing and over 200 backpacks filled with personal and education items to youth a the US-Mexico border, to coaching basketball,” read the press release from the program.
Donations from Ubuntu supporters help support the program, which is seeking additional support. Donations can be sent to the Menlo-Atherton High School Alumni Association at 301 Emerson St., Palo Alto, CA 94301. Checks should be payable to Menlo Atherton High School Alumni Association with Ubuntu Scholarship Program in the memo like. For more information email the Ubuntu Scholarship Program at mabearsubuntu@gmail.com.
