Zuora, a cloud-based subscription management platform provider headquartered in San Mateo, announced that Chris Battles has joined the company as its chief product officer, and Tom Krackeler has been appointed chief customer officer. Both are part of the executive management team reporting to Zuora co-founder and CEO Tien Tzuo.
