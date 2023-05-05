Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
OPEN STUDIOS PRESENTS “THREE ARTISTS’ IMPRESSIONS OF THE NATURAL WORLD” — PAINTINGS BY ALICE WEIL, PATRICIA JONES AND STEVE CURL. As part of Silicon Valley Open Studios, local artists Alice Weil, Patricia Jones and Steve Curl will be showing their work at 75 Arbor Road in Menlo Park on Mother’s Day Weekend, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13 and May 14.
Alice Weil, a San Francisco Bay Area native, finds peace painting under the shade of mighty oaks as they grace the golden hills of the Stanford property and outlying areas. Her paintings reflect the power and strength of the Bay Area landscape, omitting the hand of man in her paintings. Inspired by the fog-ridden hills and passionate about the feeling of the paint on canvas, Weil wants the viewer to be taken away to a quiet relaxed space. Her work encourages the eye and mind to relax and gaze.
Patricia Jones is an award-winning Impressionist painter in oils. She abstracts, simplifies and personalizes her perceptions to create a world slightly different from what we are used to seeing. With the use of thick paint and loose brush strokes, she portrays the energy, mood and vibrancy of everyday subjects in the natural world. Jones has studied extensively in the U.S. and abroad and consistently exhibits throughout the Bay Area.
Steve Curl is a well-known, local cartoonist, award-winning fine artist, and teacher residing in Palo Alto. He works primarily in watercolor and teaches the same to a hearty following of students at the Pacific Art League in Palo Alto. He also teaches every year in Yosemite National Park. Curl primarily finds his inspiration on hikes in wilderness and National Parks as well as in the Santa Cruz Mountains. His watercolors seek to capture those majestic moments where a turn in the trail reveals a landscape shining with the dance of light and shadow.
PORTOLA ART GALLERY PRESENTS LARRY CALOF’S “FROM THE TUNDRA TO THE SAVANNAH.” The Portola Art Gallery presents “From the Tundra to the Savannah,” a collection of images from photographer Larry Calof’s trip to Hudson Bay, near Churchill, Canada, to photograph polar bears; and from his trips to Africa to photograph the wildlife of the Savannah. After a successful 30-year career in corporate and securities law, Calof rediscovered his passion for photography. Calof said, “I love using natural light and high-quality digital equipment to capture wildlife and landscape images in distinct manners that illuminate their unique characteristics. I try to find an emotional connection with my wildlife subjects. In my landscape photography, I look for light and angles to add magical or mystical perspectives to my images.” Calof has exhibited and received awards at various local juried art shows, including Los Altos Rotary’s Art in the Park, Filoli, Pacific Art League and the California Land Trust Gallery. His works are on view through May 31 at Portola Art Gallery at Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park. http://www.portolaartgallery.com/ A reception for the artist is scheduled for 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13. For more information contact Larry Calof at lcalof@earthlink.net.
