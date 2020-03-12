EXTRA ‘O’! AFRICAN BARBERSHOP AND HAIRDRESSING SIGNS, AT THE SAN FRANCISCO AIRPORT MUSEUM. Hairstyling has a long, rich history in Africa. While some styles have endured for centuries, others are long obsolete. New styles change and evolve to keep up with contemporary fashion trends. Barbers and hairdressers are responsible for most of the meticulously faded men’s coifs and intricately braided women’s hairstyles. Barbershops and hair salons may consist of a simple structure with a hand-painted sign nailed to its exterior. Sometimes a barber or hairstylist will fabricate the signs themselves. More often, these signs are painted on wood panels by self-taught sign artists who work in studios or independently. Such signs first appeared in urban areas to advertise services sometime during the 1930s to 1950s. Oftentimes, a portable sign with a handle may be hung outdoors, while an itinerant barber sets up a chair, hanging mirror and a small table for their scissors, razor, comb and clippers. Signs often detail the latest hairstyles. American popular culture has long influenced contemporary hairstyles in Africa with named styles such as “Boeing” and “Ford.” Female hairstylists often hang several signs depicting dozens of different braided hairstyles for clients to consider with clever titles including “Sweet Banana,” “Top Secret” and “Mother Clear.” A number of these homey establishments double as places to gather and socialize while offering additional services, from video game play to phone service, which are also advertised on the hand-painted signs. “Extra ‘O’! African Barbershop and Hairdressing Signs,” an engaging exhibit at the San Francisco Airport Museum, brings together a colorful collection of these commercial announcements. This exhibition displays a variety of colorful signs from the past 40 years from West Africa and Kenya, where barbershops are called kinyozi. One sign on display depicts beloved Côte d’Ivoire soccer player Didier Drogba (b. 1978) while stylish heads set against an American flag appear on another. The phrase Extra ‘O’ appears on several signs, which stands for extraordinary, beckoning clients in for exceptional styles. Items relating to hair in traditional African culture are also on view, including headrests, hair combs, helmet masks and carved Yoruba twin figures (ibeji), which reflect the longstanding tradition and importance of hairstyling in African culture. Extra ‘O’! African Barbershop and Hairdressing Signs is on view at San Francisco Airport Museum, Terminal 2, Departures — Level 2 through Sept. 13.
SFO MUSEUM PROGRAMS. SFO Museum maintains a wide range of programming throughout the Airport’s terminals. The museum’s fine art photography gallery presents work from artists of international renown; interactive Kids’ Spots offer simulated weather occurrences and musical experiences; student-artists demonstrate the extraordinary talent and creativity of the area’s schoolchildren; and hands-on educational programs and tours are available to visiting students. The Education Program for children is one of the ways SFO Museum is able to enrich the visitor experience. Learning opportunities are offered through curricula designed for specific grade levels that relate to California Department of Education Content Standards. SFO Museum offers a free, hands-on program guided by experienced museum and library staff that runs 45 minutes. For more information on the Education Program contact Gabriel Phung at 821-9900 or education@flysfo.com or visit https://www.sfomuseum.org/programs/education-program.
***
NOTABLE WOMEN: SAN MATEO COUNTY HISTORY MUSEUM AUXILIARY HONORS WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH ON MARCH 14. On March 14 at 1 p.m., the San Mateo County History Museum Auxiliary will present re-enactors portraying Notable Women in San Mateo County in honor of Women’s History Month. The Re-enactors will portray a variety of women involved with arts and education. These will be Kate Birdsall Johnson (1834-1893), a Menlo Park philanthropist; Gertrude Atherton (1857-1948), author of novels, short stories and essays; Leonora Armsby (1874-1962), president of the San Francisco Symphony and the Philharmonic Society of San Mateo County; Margaret Pauline Brown (1875-1959), a Colma teacher; Sybil Easterday (1876-1961), a painter and sculptor from Tunitas Creek; Mary Margaret Anderson (1926-2019), a Menlo Park art collector and donor of the Anderson Collection at Stanford; and Arabella Decker, a Half Moon Bay painter. During the presentation, these women will be interviewed by a re-enactor portraying Willa Okker Iverson, a reporter from San Mateo County’s past. This presentation, part of the museum’s “Courthouse Docket” program sponsored by Cypress Lawn Heritage Foundation, is free with the price of admission to the History Museum: $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and students. The performance will take place within the History museum’s beautifully restored “Courtroom A.” The San Mateo County History Museum is located at 2200 Broadway within the 110-year-old “Old Courthouse” in Redwood City. It features exhibits related to the use of natural resources, suburban development, ethnic experience and entrepreneurial achievement on the Peninsula from the time of the Ohlone Indian through today. The museum is open every day except Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Susan Cohn can be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com or www.twitter.com/susancityscene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.