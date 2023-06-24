I was able to step out and Look UP at the usual time of 9:30 p.m. and, as last week, Venus was hard to miss. This time Mars was distinguishable from Venus. However, it’s easy to confuse it with a star since it’s not very big.
They’re just above the constellation of Cancer. The waxing crescent moon, Venus and Mars were hard to miss the night of the summer solstice. They were in triangle form.
I anticipate we’ll continue to see the trio together because, according to In-The-Sky.org, the two planets will continue to move closer to one another and will have a close approach July 1. The moon is full July 3.
It should still look pretty full for July 4 and will be hard to miss since it will rise just after sunset.
As I watch the clouds continue to roll in, my weather app is telling me that stargazing conditions will be unfavorable for the next week. Hopefully, we’ll be able to at least see the planets through the clouds.
It’s suddenly occurred to me that we’ve never explored the myths of the any of the planets and since she’s been so visible in our night skies, it’s the perfect time to take a closer look at Venus. Most know and associate her as being the goddess of love, sex, desire, fertility, prosperity and victory.
In Latin, Venus means love. Venus is also assumed to be related to the Sanskrit word “vanas,” which translates to loveliness, longing or desire. In ancient times, she was associated with fields and gardens and eventually became associated with the Romans and their Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite. Interestingly enough, they have similar stories of birth.
One of the most famous paintings in the world is “The Birth of Venus” by Sandro Botticelli. It portrays Venus just after she was born, standing on a scallop shell, fully-grown, nude and described as the most beautiful being ever created. There’s another story as to how she was born from the sea. This story is recounted by Hesiod, in Theogony. It’s about Uranus, his wife Gaia and their son, the Titan Saturn or Chronos to the Greeks. They have a dozen children, six boys and six girls. Gaia wants Uranus to stop having sex with her so she asks their sons to castrate him.
Saturn is the only one willing to do it. After completing the deed, he threw his father’s testicles into the sea. A white foam bubbled and out of the water Venus emerged on a scallop shell!
Interestingly enough, Hesiod tells of Aphrodite’s birth from the severed genitals of the god Ouranos, also at the sea.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
