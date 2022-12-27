Alan was born on November 8, 1935, in San Francisco to Victor and Myrtle Drago. At 15 years old Alan was ambitious and worked to pay his own tuition to attend Serra High School in San Mateo, California where he graduated in 1954.
After graduating high school, Alan joined the US Army. He was stationed at Camp Polk, in Louisiana, where he met the love of his life, Marie Fontenot Richard. Alan and Marie wed in 1957. They moved to California, where they built their life together. In 1958 he was invited to become a partner in the San Mateo County Scavenger Company, where he retired in 1991 after 34 years.
Alan had a tremendous love for fishing, hunting and classic cars. He was especially proud to show off his beautifully restored 1945 flat fender Willys jeep. He was also an avid reader. Alan was a lifetime member of the Native Sons of the Golden West, the Knights of Columbus and was active in his Catholic faith all his life.
While he enjoyed his hobbies in his retirement years, he more importantly was present for his family. Alan was known as a patient and caring man who remained deeply involved with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren throughout his life.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Myrtle, brothers Victor and Louis and son David. He is survived by his wife, Marie, of 65 years; children Deborah Drago of Rohnert Park, Daniel Drago (Kathy) of Newark and Domenic Drago (Susie) of Del Mar, as well as 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews in California and Louisiana. Alan was loved and adored by his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude or St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated to honor his memory.
Services
Vigil and Rosary - Thursday, December 29, 2022, 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Crippen & Flynn
Funeral Mass – Friday, December 30, 2022, 10:00 a.m. St. Pius Church
Graveside Service – Friday, December 30, 2022, 12:00 p.m. Sky Lawn
Reception to Follow
