A 31-year old middle infielder has been one of the more interesting stories of the San Francisco Giants’ 2019 season.
Donovan Solano, born and raised in Barranquilla, Columbia has been playing professional baseball since he was seventeen years old. He didn’t play his first major league game until May 26, 2012 as a Miami Marlin against — you guessed it — the San Francisco Giants. Oh, and he went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
The Giants called up Solano from their Triple-A affiliate Sacramento River Cats on May 7. The second baseman and shortstop appeared to be a viable bench player that could come in against left-handed pitchers and give shortstop Brandon Crawford or former second baseman Joe Panik, now with the New York Mets, a break on occasion.
But he has proven over the 76 games he has played this year to be much more.
Solano’s baseball career began with the St. Louse Cardinals who signed him when he was 17 years old as an amateur free agent in 2005.
“I was at home and there would be teams that would go and conduct tryouts,” Solano said through his interpreter, Erwin Higueros. “In addition, the Cardinals were one of the teams that gave me a chance. In 2004 I was invited to go to Venezuela for a week to show my skills. They saw me and everything went well and they signed me and my dream came true.”
It has been a long road for Solano with many stops in the minor and major leagues along the way. He played for the Cardinals for or 6-plus years, reaching the Triple-A level but never the major leagues.
Then in November 2011 he was signed by the Miami Marlins and finally made it to the major leagues in 2012 at age 25. In 93 games, he performed well, slashing .295/.342/.375. He played for the Marlins through 2015 with notable stars like Giancarlo Stanton.
“My experience was very good,” Solano said. “They gave me the opportunity to reach the big leagues. They gave me the opportunity to play and I was able to show what I could do at this level, at least in Triple-A. I was able to share the big stage with so many stars. I will always be grateful to God that gave me the opportunity to get here. “
At the end of 2015, he was again granted free agency and was signed in December by the New York Yankees. From 2015-17, he spent most of his time in the minor leagues but did make it to the majors for nine games in 2016.
Then in January of 2017 he was signed by Farhan Zaidi and the Dodgers and in 2018 he had one of his best seasons — batting over .300 for Los Angeles Triple-A affiliate Oklahoma but was never called up to the majors. Zaidi became the Giants’ president of baseball operations in November 2018 and in January, he signed Solano again, this time for the Giants.
“The Giants had been trying to sign me for about three years,” Solano said. “In addition, this year I felt this was the perfect time and I was looking for a chance to get to the big leagues and thought I would have the opportunity here especially with Farhan being with the Giants. I wanted to show my talent and get a chance to play here. Now I am here and I feel my decision was a good one.”
Since joining the Giants Solano has slashed .331/.359/.459 — all above the league average.
In the beginning of the Giants’ last home stand against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Giants color commentator Mike Krukow, on KNBR radio, discussed Solano’s background and his success with the Giants: “He had a great year last year with the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate, the Oklahoma team, where he hit .318. So, he shows up in Giants camp and you know right away he is one of Farhan’s guys. And he has really paid nice dividends for Farhan Zaidi.”
Solano has enjoyed his time with the Giants especially his given his chance to play with Pablo Sandoval.
“Oh Pablo! He is great and a good example to the younger players,” Solano said. “You see everything he has and he still comes here and works very hard like he hasn’t done anything yet in the big leagues. He is a great guy always willing to help all the young players and veterans as well. “
And, he said he feels fortunate to be part of manager Bruce Bochy’s final season.
“He is great,” Solano said. “Always great to have someone like him that has so much experience, knowledge, and an old-school manager. It is always good to see how he manages, and how he uses us, and so much to learn and how he gives all of us a chance to play.”
