To put a twist on that old saw: the coldest winter I ever spent was the spring of 2021 on the Peninsula.
(As a brief aside, the original quote of “The coldest winter I ever spent was the summer I spent in San Francisco,” generally attributed to Mark Twain, is in fact, most likely false. Research indicates he never wrote that.)
It may be spring on the calendar but the last few weeks have had a definite bite of winter still. At the Burlingame-Carlmont girls’ soccer game in Belmont Tuesday — which in and of itself is strange to talk about high school soccer in April — the sun was out but the wind was howling. Something banging on one of the light towers at Bruce Usher Stadium made it sound like an alien invasion and I was wearing more clothes than I would in the middle of winter. Tuesday, in addition to the wind whistling right through my jeans, I was wearing a ¾ zip pullover, in addition to my warm and snuggly surf shop zip-up hoodie and everything zipped nearly to the top. Burlingame coach Phil DeRosa was just as bundled up. He said during the post-game interview that the Burlingame athletic director once asked DeRosa how he could coach a winter outdoor sport.
DeRosa told him, “I used to coach softball. The coldest part of the year is right now (during early spring).”
Football games Friday night have been brutally cold — by Peninsula standards — since kicking off in March. I’ve come back the office the last couple Friday nights waiting for my fingers to thaw out so I can properly type. Heck, girls’ tennis and golf matches, along with cross country meets that started in February were warmer than it is now.
Usually I’m two, three weeks into shorts season, and Wednesday was nice enough in the early afternoon to don the short pants, but am certainly prepared for whatever weather gets thrown at me.
Pop the trunk lid on my car and it looks like my closet has coughed up a clothing hairball. Spare jackets for both for cold and rain, various types of hats that keep the sun off or the cold out, warmup pants, gloves and, if it comes down to it, an extra pair of shoes.
I can’t help but think this is not a result of global warming but 2020 telling 2021 it’s not quite done with the world yet.
***
Frankie Corbett, 15 years old and a sophomore at Hillsdale, will join her longtime badminton doubles partner Allison Lee in the main women’s draw at the Pan American Games in Guatemala at the end of the month.
Lee, 16, of Fremont, and Corbett are currently ranked No. 282 in the world and will be the No. 11 seed in the 16-team tournament, taking on a pair from Mexico in their first-round match.
Corbett and Lee have been dominating the junior ranks the last several years. They teamed to win 2017 Pan Am Game junior championship and won the 2019 U.S. junior nationals U19 championship in 2019. Despite playing up a division, the tandem is ranked No. 1 in the nation in U19 age group, with Corbett holding the No. 5 ranking in the U19 singles ranking.
***
Some concerning news about Serra grad — and current Toronto Blue Jays closer — Julian Merryweather, who was placed on 10-day injured list with an oblique strain. He felt a twinge in the side of abdomen following his final warm-up pitch before facing the Yankees Tuesday night, The Associated Press reported.
It’s unfortunate because Merryweather has put up some strong numbers early in the season. Through 12 games, Merryweather has two saves in four appearances. In 4 1/3 innings, he has allowed just one hit while striking out seven and walking only one.
Even more impressive? His fastball has touched 100 mph this season.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: Nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 650-344-5200 ext. 117. Results and statistics can be emailed to: sports@smdailyjournal.com.
