Whether battle-tested or testing to do battle, the Serra Padres proved ready for another run as the No. 1 team in Northern California in their season opener.

The Padres (1-0) rallied for 21 first-quarter points, then went to work making them hold up, in a 21-14 victory over Folsom in Saturday afternoon’s non-league opener at Freitas Field.

Serra football Charlie Willey

Serra junior Charlie Willey sprints to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage Saturday in the Padres’ 21-14 win over Folsom at Freitas Field.
Serra football Jaden Green

Serra senior Jaden Green runs the ball in the Padres’ varsity football season opener Saturday at Freitas Field. Ranked No. 1 in Northern California, Serra rallied for a 21-14 win over Folsom, Nor Cal’s No. 2 team. The victory is the Padres’ opening salvo in its battle to return to the CIF Open Division State Championship Bowl for a third consecutive season. Up next, Serra readies to host De La Salle this coming Saturday.
Senior football Jabari Mann

Senior linebacker Jabari Mann sacks Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons, one of four sacks on the day by Serra’s defense. 

