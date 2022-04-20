MONDAY

Boys’ golf

Aragon 150, Woodside 173

Alex Kao and Lequan Wang each shot a 2-over 29 to share medalist honors at Mariner’s Point Golf Center, keeping the Dons undefeated with three dual meets to go in the regular season. Aragon, as it has all season, golfed steadily across the board. Sam Higaki shot a 30, Isaiah Lott and Ethan Martin each shot 31, and Kwintin Araghi a 33. Michael Albanese paced Woodside with a 32.

Menlo School 201, Harker 209

The Knights handed the Eagles their first WBAL loss of the season at Baylands Golf Links in Palo Alto.

It was the fourth win in a row for Menlo.

Sophomore Eric Yun led the way for the Knights, carding a 4-under 33 for medalist honors. Ryan Schaefer came in with a 2-over 39, Marcus Ying finished with a 40, Amay Goel a 43 and Saaz Ahuja a 46 for Menlo.

Boys’ tennis

Menlo-Atherton 6, San Mateo 1

The Bears (12-0 PAL Bay) wrapped up their undefeated regular season in PAL Bay Division action in a makeup game on their home court. M-A swept through singles plate, led by No. 1 Luke Jensen’s 6-0, 6-2 win over Andre Khmelnitsky. M-A No. 1 doubles Ollie Novak and Mitchell Herbst won 6-1, 6-3. San Mateo No. 2 doubles Rishav Mukherjee and Ronit Jambekar earned the Bearcats’ only win in a 6-4, 6-7, 11-9 battle against Thomas Garff and Rylan Stern.

Carlmont 6, Hillsdale 1

The Scots (9-3) finished the regular season in a second-place tie with Aragon, taking down Hillsdale (2-10) in a makeup game on their home court. Carlmont swept doubles play, led by No. 1 doubles Jake Levin and Jay Motamarry, who won 6-2, 6-1 over Mathew Roser and Brandon Lam. Hillsdale No. 2 single George Jiang defeated Iman Shafaie 7-6, 6-3.

Softball

Menlo-Atherton 8, South City 2

Ashlyn Roeder’s five-RBI day paced the Bears (3-4 PAL Ocean, 7-11 overall) to a home win over South City (3-3, 4-8). Roeder totaled three hits, including two doubles, while Ate Tovo and Hannah Blunt added two hits apiece, and Dani Koo allowed two runs on four hits to earn the win the circle.

Burlingame 14, Mills 3

The Panthers (5-9-1) brought the thunder late to earn a mercy-rule walk-off win over Mills (3-5) in non-league action. Leading 6-3 in the fifth, Burlingame rallied for eight runs in its final at-bat. The Panthers totaled 17 hits, led by three hits apiece from senior Amanda Latin and sophomore Keira Parker, with Parker supplying a home run and four RBIs. Mills senior Khloe Laguente was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

