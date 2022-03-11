WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Capuchino 8, Menlo School 1
The Mustangs led 3-0 after two innings before breaking the game open with a five-run sixth to beat the Knights in Atherton.
Nicholas Gomez and Ryan Lordier each drove in a pair of runs for Capuchino (8-1), with Gomez going deep for one of his three hits.
Ryan Choi picked up the win for the Mustangs, working into the sixth inning having allowed one run on five hits.
Menlo falls to 2-2-1 on the season.
Hillsdale 13, Lincoln 2
The Knights rebounded from their 3-0 loss to Serra Tuesday to overwhelm Lincoln-SF.
Hillsdale (5-1) scored five runs in both the first and second innings to take control of the game.
Six hitters drove in a run for the Knights, led by a pair of RBIs from Blake Cowans, who went 2 for 4 with three runs scored. Dylan Monozon also scored three runs and also had two hits on the day, including a home run.
Andrew Murray got the start and the win for Hillsdale, working three innings of three-hit ball. Jeremy Penos and Matt Chea closed it out with a pair of innings each.
Mitty 9, Menlo-Atherton 3
The Bears scored three runs in the top of the seventh to prevent the shutout.
Eamon Smith-Johnson had a two-run double and Zack Thomases drove in the other run for M-A (1-5).
Mitty (4-0) scored nine runs on 13 hits. Luka Brocilo had two hits and three RBIs for the Monarchs.
Design Tech 19, Jefferson 0
The Dragons scored eight runs in the second and seven more in third on their way to a lopsided win over the Grizzlies.
Alex Stravosky and Timothy Fong each drove in three runs for D Tech (2-0), while Declan Larkin, Eoin Halili, Eddy Yee, all freshman, and senior Steven Maganaris all had two RBIs.
Adlai Warner and Yee combined for 12 strikeouts on the mound for the Dragons.
Softball
Sequoia 5, Los Altos 1
Ainsley Waddell spun a complete-game, three-hitter to lead the Ravens past the Eagles.
Waddell allowed an earned run while striking out seven for Sequoia (3-2).
Emerseon Seevers, Mackenzie Jackson and Talia Tokheim each drove in a run for the Ravens.
Los Altos (4-3-1) got two hits from Emeline Gaunce.
Capuchino 9, Valley Christian 7
The Mustangs survived a Warriors’ seventh-inning rally to come away with the non-league win.
Capuchino (3-0) took control of the game with a six-run third, but Valley Christian (2-4) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth and three more in its final at-bat to come up short.
Alexis Centeno paced the Mustangs’ offense. She had a pair of doubles to go along with an RBI. Marayah Govea drove in a pair of runs for Capuchino as well.
Design Tech 15, DCP Alum Rock 0
Jeneva Fletcher set the tone for the Dragons, leading off the game with a solo home run in the Dragons non-league win.
Fletcher finished the game 3 for 3.
That was all the offense Indiana Oren and Lauren Wu needed in the pitcher’s circle. Oren struck out five in two innings work. Wu wrapped up the three-inning. mercy-rule game with two strikeouts.
Boys’ tennis
Sequoia 5, Oceana 2
The Ravens swept the three doubles matches, losing only seven games over six sets to top the Sharks.
Parker Culverhouse and Jona Lipson won their No. 1 doubles match at love.
The teams split the singles matches. Sequoia (3-1 PAL Ocean) got wins from Alex Park and Johnny Berry at No. 1 and No. 4 singles, respectively. Oceana (3-1) got wins from Evan Clark and Andy Le at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.
Sacred Heart Prep 6, Nueva School 1
The Gators lost only eight games in winning three singles matches as they cruised to the non-league win over the Mavericks.
Neal Chopra was dominant at No. 2 singles for SHP, posting a 6-0, 6-1 win.
Nueva’s Tyler Huang prevented the singles sweep for the Gators, winning his No. 4 singles match 6-0, 6-2.
Swimming
San Mateo 114, Mills 38
The Bearcats took first place in 10 events and achieved CCS qualifying times in two more races in a PAL girls’ meet.
Parker Del Balso, who already has a CCS qualifying time in the 100 back, added the the 200 freestyle to her CCS docket. Claire Kuziemko posted a CCS qualifying time in the 500 free.
Hayden Cutler took first in both the 100 free and 100 back for the Bearcats as well.
Boys’ lacrosse
Menlo School 14, Serra 9
The Knights trailed 3-2 after one period, but they rallied for an 8-4 halftime lead on their way to the WCAL league-opening victory.
Sam Scola paced the offense for Menlo (1-0 WCAL, 1-2 overall), finishing with three goals and four assists. Ben Banatao scored four goals on five shots for the Knights, while Menlo goalie Bax Barlow had 11 saves.
Sacred Heart Prep 12, Mitty 5
The Gators put together a dominant first half as they won their WCAL opener over the Monarchs.
SHP led 12-4 at halftime.
Eric Bollar had four goals and two assists to lead the Gators, while Kai Lockton, Ian Dykes, Max Sloat and Blake Hetherington all had three goals apiece.
Boys’ golf
Capuchino 272, South City DQ’d
The Mustangs won the PAL Ocean Division team match as the Warriors had only three golfers available to score.
A team needs a minimum of five to post a team score.
Despite that, South City’s Timothy Huang had the low round of the day at Fleming Park, finishing with a 50.
Capuchino was led by Hagan Sum, who fired a 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.