Sacred Heart Prep started hot. Menlo-Atherton did not.
The two Peninsula boys’ basketball powerhouses opened play in the Cactus Jam basketball tournament Monday in Tempe, Arizona. The tourney — formerly known as the Surf ’N Slam when held in San Diego — underwent a relocation and name change this season due to COVID protocols in the state of Arizona and features a nationwide pool of talent.
M-A ran into fast-paced Cleveland Heights team from Ohio, with the Bears letting a third-quarter lead slip away in an eventual 69-51 loss. SHP fared much better against Tumwater of Washington state, jumping out to a 20-4 first-quarter lead en route to a 76-44 victory.
“Today’s game we definitely played a good first half against a very skilled and athletic team that can shoot the ball well,” M-A head coach Mike Molieri said.
While the expansive tournament with both boys’ and girls’ brackets went off without a hitch, the cloud of COVID still affected the two Peninsula squads.
“A lot of angst and stress in general,” said Molieri, whose Bears already lost a game last week when scheduled opponent Mission canceled due to COVID protocols. “Because we’re not in the Bay Area … we’re far away from home so … I don’t feel as we’re as in control over here because we’re in Arizona.”
SHP had the departure for its Sunday flight from San Francisco International Airport delayed for three hours, before touching down in Arizona at 10 p.m.
“Delayed flights and people going crazy but our guys, it was nice,” SHP head coach Tony Martinelli said. “We had to wait it out.”
The Gators checked into their hotel Sunday at 10:45 p.m. the night before Monday’s 1:30 p.m. tip-off in the tournament opener.
“Got everyone some pizza and got ’em to bed,” Martinelli said.
The late night didn’t seem to affect SHP (5-1) on the court. Senior guard Aidan Braccia hit a couple quick outside shots, post players Emmer Nichols and Sam Norris each penetrated for early buckets, and sophomore guard JP Kerrigan came off the bench early and knocked down an immediate 3.
“So, it just seemed like everyone was locked in,” Martinelli said.
Braccia went on to post a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, both team-highs. Nichols and Norris added 12 points apiece. Tumwater junior Luke Brewer scored a game-high 17 points.
The Gators advance through the winners’ bracket to face Start of Toledo, Ohio in Tuesday’s semifinals. The winner will face a chance to face Cleveland Heights, the team that topped M-A, which plays in the bracket’s other semifinal game.
M-A (3-3) had its hands full with Cleveland Heights. The Bears totaled 24 turnovers throughout.
“The biggest challenge right now is we’ve got to take the ball,” Molieri said. “We played a little chaotic … and in general, that’s what happens. We’re not as disciplined as some teams I’ve had in the past. … We’re making small strides, but we’ve got a long way to go.”
Junior guard Jalen Williams led M-A with 10 points; Allen Chang and Connor Cadigan totaled eight apiece; and senior forward Doug Adams had seven.
“I think that’s what it is,” Molieri said. “We don’t have a go-to guy, which is fine; it’s just getting all these guys to get to commit to one ball.”
M-A resumes play in the consolation bracket Tuesday.
The Bears are having their share of fun in Arizona though. The team took a quick tour of Tempe by renting a fleet of motorized Razor scooters and cruising around town.
“They look a little faster on the motor scooters than they do on the court,” Molieri said.
