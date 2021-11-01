It was a good day for the Gators at the Dunlevie Aquatics Center.
Both Sacred Heart Prep water polo teams finished at the top of the pack in the West Catholic Athletic League tournament. The Gentleman Gators captured the championship of the WCAL boys’ tourney with a 15-7 victory over Bellarmine. The Lady Gators put on a defensive spectacle, winning the girls’ tournament championship with a 7-2 victory over St. Francis-Mountain View.
Gavin West set the tone for the SHP boys, scoring in the first minute as the Gators rushed to a 7-1 lead by the end of the first period. West finished with two goals and two assists, while Bear Weigle and Luke Johnston led SHP with three goals apiece. Goalkeeper Griff Price totaled 12 saves through three quarters of play. Orlando Hernandez Alvarado finished the day in the cage, totaling two saves.
Chase Barman led the Bells with two goals.
SHP advanced to the boys’ finals with a 14-4 victory over Valley Christian last Thursday.
In the girls’ final, SHP goalie Paedrin Gillett held St. Francis scoreless in the first half and went on to total 11 saves in the game. Ashley Penner scored two goals, both in the first half, to stake the Gators to a 3-0 halftime lead.
Hailey Multz got St. Francis to within 3-1 with a goal on the opening play of the third quarter. But Brienz Lang and Ella Woodhead responded with third-quarter goals for SHP. Penner, Lang and Woodhead shared the team-high with two goals each.
SHP advanced to the girls’ finals with a 12-4 win over St. Ignatius last Thursday.
Menlo boys claim third place
The Knights held off a late surge to outduel Valley Christian for a 13-12 victory in the third-place match of the WCAL tournament Saturday at Dunlevie Aquatics Center.
Menlo rode the hot hand of Tommy Kiesling’s four goals and three assists. Jack Murad added three goals and Greg Hillderbrand had two for a Knights team that saw two starters foul out.
Menlo goalie Cormac Mulloy totaled 14 saves.
Menlo was knocked into the elimination bracket last Thursday with an overtime loss to Bellarmine in the tournament semifinals. The Knights totaled 15 ejections, with just two against by the Bells.
