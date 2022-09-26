The Sacred Heart Prep Gators have been staples in the Chris Chandler Volleyball Invitational for years. But the Gators had never won the annual tournament hosted by their next-door rival Menlo School.
Until this season.
SHP (13-4) reveled through four straight wins to capture the Chandler Invitational championship Saturday, topping host Menlo in the finals with a decisive 25-20, 25-14 victory.
“The girls were extremely enthusiastic,” SHP head coach Ali Magner said. “And I think that just bodes to the chemistry of the team. We played in complete synergy at the end of the last match, and to end on such a high … and then to be at your main archrival’s tournament, one we’ve never won before, and push through the adversity … I think there was this sense of we put it all out there and there was this big sigh of relief and a sense that we did it together.”
The Gators navigated through pool play with wins over San Mateo and Salinas. Juniors Isabelle Marco and Mia Radeff turned in steady, back-to-back performances, scoring nine kills apiece in each of the two victories. In the semifinals, SHP battled Burlingame through a blistering first set to earn a 29-27, 25-11 win.
“They brought it as usual,” Magner said of the Burlingame match. “Got off to a little bit of a slow start, but I think we are especially proud of the team for adjusting and just focusing on the next play.”
SHP held Menlo to a .216 hitting percentage in the finals.
Menlo (10-11) paved its way to the tournament finals with wins over Mills, Moreau Catholic and University-SF.
SHP earned two wins over Menlo in nine days. The West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division rivals met Sept. 15 in league play, with the Gators rolling to a 25-9, 25-18, 25-23 win, snapping a four-match losing streak to the Knights in head-to-head play dating back to 2019.
The Gators are now the only undefeated team in WBAL Foothill play. Through three matches, SHP is 3-0, with Menlo and Notre Dame-Belmont tied for second place at 2-1.
Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109. See Terry Bernal’s other articles: https://bit.ly/35At9xn
