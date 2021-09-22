Riverside City College is back atop the JC Athletic Bureau poll this week following a vote of California Community College football coaches. The defending (2019) state champion Tigers defeated formerly 12th ranked Saddleback College, 33-6, and gained eight first-place coaches votes this week, totaling 337 points, and now have a 15-game winning streak (including a season opening forfeit).

CSM football

CSM sophomore running back Darrell Page hurdles a Butte defender for a 35-yard run in the Bulldogs’ 21-14 victory Saturday at home. Page rushed for a season-best 104 yards while CSM gained 231 yards on the ground as a team. With the win, the Bulldogs improve their record to 3-0.

Former poll leader College of San Mateo defeated then No. 9 Butte, 21-14, and extended its regular season winning streak to 18 games — but dropped to No. 3 in the poll with 314 points. Ventura moved up one spot to No. 2 with 319 points after outscoring then No. 19 El Camino, 58-37. The top seven teams changed positions.

All teams in this week’s top 15, except Ventura, play other ranked foes Saturday. Riverside hosts No. 19 Golden West, San Mateo visits No. 6 Fresno, No. 4 San Francisco entertains No. 12 American River, and No. 5 Canyons hosts No. 22 Palomar. The schedule kicks off Friday night (Sept. 24) with Santa Rosa at No. 16 Diablo Valley.

2021  JC  Athletic  Bureau  coaches’ poll

Rk. College                   Record Pts. PR

 1.  Riverside           [8]         3-0  337    2

 2.  Ventura             [1]         3-0  319    3

 3.  San Mateo         [4]          3-0  314    1

 4.  San Francisco    [1]         3-0  294    5

 5.  Canyons                           3-0  286    7

 6.  Fresno                            3-0  271  11

 7.  Bakersfield                      3-0  242  15

 8.  Fullerton                          2-1  218    8

 9.  Mt. San Antonio                1-0  199  10

10.  Butte                              2-1  195    9

11.  Allan Hancock                  3-0  193  22

12.  American River               2-1  183    6

13.  Modesto                          2-1  170    4

14.  Long Beach                      2-1  146  14

15.  Reedley                            3-0  145  17

16.  Diablo Valley                    2-0  134  20

17.  Saddleback                      1-1  133  12

18.  San Diego Mesa                2-1  118  23

19.  Golden West                    2-1  112  13

20.  East Los Angeles              2-1    98  16

21.  Laney                                1-2    84  nr

22.  Palomar                            2-1    63  nr

23.  El Camino                          1-2    49  19

24.  Shasta                              1-1    41  21

25t. Cerritos                            1-2    36  18

25t. San Bernardino                1-1    36  nr

The Top 25 teams in the JC Athletic Bureau’s Poll of California Community College Football Coaches, with first-place votes in brackets, won-loss records, total points (based upon 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote), and previous ranking (PR).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription