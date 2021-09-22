Riverside City College is back atop the JC Athletic Bureau poll this week following a vote of California Community College football coaches. The defending (2019) state champion Tigers defeated formerly 12th ranked Saddleback College, 33-6, and gained eight first-place coaches votes this week, totaling 337 points, and now have a 15-game winning streak (including a season opening forfeit).
Former poll leader College of San Mateo defeated then No. 9 Butte, 21-14, and extended its regular season winning streak to 18 games — but dropped to No. 3 in the poll with 314 points. Ventura moved up one spot to No. 2 with 319 points after outscoring then No. 19 El Camino, 58-37. The top seven teams changed positions.
All teams in this week’s top 15, except Ventura, play other ranked foes Saturday. Riverside hosts No. 19 Golden West, San Mateo visits No. 6 Fresno, No. 4 San Francisco entertains No. 12 American River, and No. 5 Canyons hosts No. 22 Palomar. The schedule kicks off Friday night (Sept. 24) with Santa Rosa at No. 16 Diablo Valley.
2021 JC Athletic Bureau coaches’ poll
Rk. College Record Pts. PR
1. Riverside [8] 3-0 337 2
2. Ventura [1] 3-0 319 3
3. San Mateo [4] 3-0 314 1
4. San Francisco [1] 3-0 294 5
5. Canyons 3-0 286 7
6. Fresno 3-0 271 11
7. Bakersfield 3-0 242 15
8. Fullerton 2-1 218 8
9. Mt. San Antonio 1-0 199 10
10. Butte 2-1 195 9
11. Allan Hancock 3-0 193 22
12. American River 2-1 183 6
13. Modesto 2-1 170 4
14. Long Beach 2-1 146 14
15. Reedley 3-0 145 17
16. Diablo Valley 2-0 134 20
17. Saddleback 1-1 133 12
18. San Diego Mesa 2-1 118 23
19. Golden West 2-1 112 13
20. East Los Angeles 2-1 98 16
21. Laney 1-2 84 nr
22. Palomar 2-1 63 nr
23. El Camino 1-2 49 19
24. Shasta 1-1 41 21
25t. Cerritos 1-2 36 18
25t. San Bernardino 1-1 36 nr
The Top 25 teams in the JC Athletic Bureau’s Poll of California Community College Football Coaches, with first-place votes in brackets, won-loss records, total points (based upon 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote), and previous ranking (PR).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.