SATURDAY
Girls’ soccer
Woodside 2, Sacred Heart Prep 0
The Wildcats (4-0) are out of the gate with a dominant four-game winning streak, earning four shutouts to start the year. Freshman Acua Acosta got Woodside on the board and Pilar Vanheusden added an insurance goal in tournament play at Fremont High School. Woodside has now outscored opponents 12-0 this season.
San Mateo 4, Terra Nova 1
Sophomore Evelyn Su scored a hat trick for the Bearcats (1-0-1), who earned their first win of the season in a non-league matchup. Senior Chloe VanVoohis got San Mateo on the board early an assist from Su. The Bearcats’ final score of the day was set up by an assist from Ameya Cormier for Su’s third goal. Terra Nova (2-1-1) got its lone goal from sophomore Madison Donati, who has totaled six goals and two assists through four games.
Girls’ basketball
Menlo 59, Acalanes 45
The Lady Knights (2-1) claimed third place in the season-opening Marin Catholic Tournament, jumping out to a 17-8 first-quarter lead over Acalanes and never looking back. Sharon Nejad paced Menlo with 14 points, while Riley Jensen totaled 13 and Ruiqi Liu 10. In Thursday’s season opener, a 61-54 over Central, freshman Karen Xin debuted with a 24-point explosion.
Burlingame 56, Branham 49
The Panthers outscored Branham 17-12 in the fourth quarter to place third place in a neutral tournament, backed by double-double performances by junior Ava Uhirch and sophomore Elana Weisman. Uhrich totaled 26 points and 17 rebounds, while Weisman went for 20 and 10 with six assists.
FRIDAY
Boys’ soccer
Half Moon Bay 5, Santa Cruz 1
Mario Garduno scored back-to-back goals to open the day, and Joachin Eisenberg totaled a goal and two assists as the Cougars (1-1) claimed their first victory of the season. HMB went up 3-0 by halftime on Eisenberg’s goal, assisted by Sebastian Anguiano. Second half goals came from Erick Serrano, on an Eisenberg assist, and an Erik Padilla goal with an assist from Diego DeJesus. The defense was on point for the Cougars, with goalkeeper Luis Evangelista totaling just one save.
Menlo 2, Palo Alto 1
The Knights (1-1) earned victory No. 1 on the year, and a dramatic one at that, overcoming an early 1-0 deficit to take down Paly. Andre Gonzalez tied it just before halftime, scoring on a redirect off a header from Aidan Skinner. In the closing minutes, Jonah Blaydes-Greenberg converted the game-winner, with an assist from senior captain Daniel Louie.
Boys’ basketball
Menlo 53, Menlo-Atherton 50
A late surge by M-A (0-1) wasn’t enough and crosstown Menlo (1-0) held on to preserve junior Lucas Vogel’s 22-point effort. Senior Danny Solomon added 17 points for the Knights. M-A won the fourth quarter 20-14. Three Bears scored in double figures, led by senior guard Ryan Anderson’s 20 points, while Doug Adams added 11 and Johno Price 10.
