SATURDAY
Baseball
El Camino 18, South City 2
The Colts (7-7) scored in all but one inning to hammer their way to a rivalry victory at South City (3-12) to capture “The Glove” trophy. Joseph Pierotti was a doubles machine, tabbing three two-baggers, while going 4 for 4 with six RBIs and four runs scored. The senior right-hander also earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on one hit through 2 1/3 innings. Johnny Gonzalez added two hits and four RBIs for El Camino.
Aragon 12, Menlo School 9
The Dons (11-3) won a wild extra-inning non-league matchup at Menlo School (7-7-1), rallying for three runs in the top of the 10th. After jumping out to a 9-3 lead in the third inning, Aragon surrendered six runs in the bottom of the fourth, and five scoreless frames ensued. The Dons are now 7-1 in non-league games this season, their only loss coming Feb. 28 to Serra.
Palo Alto 17, Burlingame 2
The Panthers (8-6) have been going up against some tough non-league opponents and ran up against a slugging juggernaut in Palo Alto. The Vikings (15-1) have recorded a .560 slugging percentage as a team this season and scored crooked numbers in five different innings Saturday. Charlie Bates led Paly with a 3-for-3, five-RBI line, and Henry Bolte added three hits and four RBIs. Burlingame has also incurred non-league losses against Aptos (10-5), Sacred Heart Cathedral (10-5-1) and Serra this season.
San Mateo 6, Washington-SF 2
The Bearcats (9-6) totaled nine hits in non-league action against Washington (9-5) to up their team’s season average to .326. Chad Hawkins had a pair of hits to up his average to .375, and sophomore Julian Delfin produced a two-run single in his only at-bat on the day. Starting pitcher Evan Soller worked 4 2/3 innings to earn the win, improving his record to 3-1 with a 0.98 ERA. Austin LaChappelle closed it out with 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief.
College baseball
Skyline 12, Cañada 4
Dominic Meza fell a double shy of the cycle, going 4 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs as the Trojans (9-3 Coast North, 23-7 overall) improved their team batting average to .307 on the season. First baseman Michael Sarhatt added a home run, his fourth of the year, and totaled six RBIs. Sarhatt now has 11 RBIs in his last four games. Jesse Pierce also homered, his team-best seventh on the season. The Colts (3-9, 7-24) were led by two hits from Mario Duran. With the win, Skyline takes outright control of second place in the Coast North Conference standings, one game back of first-place West Valley.
Chabot 3, CSM 2
The Bulldogs (8-4 Coast North, 17-13-1 overall) couldn’t come up with the big hit, leaving 13 runners on base, including the bases loaded in the fifth. Chabot (6-6, 18-12) rallied for three runs in the third, highlighted by a two-run home run from catcher Sam Gillman. CSM catcher Nolan Ackerman totaled three hits, improving his season average to .324. Winning pitcher Gabe Tanner struck out a season-high 10 through 5 2/3 for Chabot. With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to third place in the Coast Conference North standings.
FRIDAY
Baseball
Serra 3, Mitty 1
The Padres (2-7 WCAL, 9-10 overall) snapped a six-game losing streak backed by a complete-game effort by sophomore Samuel Kretsch. The big right-hander kept Mitty (4-5, 10-5) in check, allowing a run on three hits and two walks while striking out one and upped his record to 3-1 with a 2.51 ERA this season. Senior Henry White was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and extended his current hitting streak to 12 games. White is batting .392 on the year.
The win was Serra’s first over a Santa Clara County WCAL opponent since May 3, 2019. Last season, due to COVID protocols, the WCAL was divided into North and South divisions, with Serra playing exclusively against San Francisco teams in the North. The Padres did drop games to Bellarmine and Mitty in the 2021 postseason. There were no WCAL games in 2020 as the league season was canceled due to the pandemic. The Padres’ only other WCAL win this season came against Riordan.
Aragon 6, Burlingame 3
Backed by Pat Mori’s complete-game victory, the Dons (4-2 PAL Bay, 10-3 overall) delivered Burlingame its first league loss of the season. Noah Frandsen powered Aragon with his third home run of the season. He and Mori totaled two hits apiece, while Dexter Quisol and Charlie Dohemann had two hits each for the Panthers (3-1, 8-5).
The King’s Academy 10, Sequoia 6
Sequoia (1-3 PAL Bay, 3-6-1 overall) let a 3-0 first-inning lead get away, as TKA jumped ahead with a five-run rally in the third. Dillon Goetz took the loss for the Ravens, dropping his record to 1-3. Jaden Arad homered for the Knights (3-5, 4-10).
Softball
Half Moon Bay 14, El Camino 1
Emily Rentel totaled three hits and three RBIs, and the Cougars (5-0 PAL Ocean, 5-5 overall) went large in the second inning to defeat El Camino (0-4, 1-7) via five-inning mercy rule. Kendall Barmore, who entered the day leading HMB with a .524 batting average, added two hits. Pitcher Emily Chavez enjoyed her most seamless outing of the season, allowing one run on four hits with a career-high five strikeouts to earn the win.
Boys’ tennis
Carlmont 5, San Mateo 2
The top of the lineup delivered to keep the Scots (7-2 PAL Bay) in sole possession of second place in the PAL Bay Division standings. Carlmont’s No. 1 Daniel Arakaki swept 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Iman Shafaie battled back for a 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 win over David Joseph; while No. 1 doubles Aran O’Sullivan and Conrad Hsu and No. 2 doubles Andreas Cruz and Ethan Htun each swept. With the win, Carlmont remains one game ahead of third-place Aragon (8-3) in the dual-meet standings.
