Crystal Springs Uplands senior Kaiya Brooks made her final varsity race at the Crystal Springs Cross Country Course a memorable one.

One week after Brooks set a personal record with the 46th fastest time in the history of the 2.95-mile course, the senior fell 20 seconds off that pace at Saturday’s Central Coast Section championships. But it didn’t matter. Not only did Brooks claim the Division V individual girls’ championship, she led her Crystal Springs squad to its first team championship since 2015.

Tatum Olesen

Tatum Olesen
Half Moon Bay cross country Akiko Tanaka.

Half Moon Bay's Akiko Tanaka.

Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109. See Terry Bernal’s other articles: https://bit.ly/35At9xn

