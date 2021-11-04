Hard as it is to believe, this weekend marks the end of the Central Coast Section regular football season. On the Peninsula, that means it’s “Rivalry Week” for most of the teams in the Peninsula Athletic League and then there is the monstrous St. Francis-at-Serra showdown Saturday afternoon in San Mateo.
But this column is not about rivalry games or monster matchups. No, this column is a look back at the incredible luck I’ve had in covering high school football games this season.
Just by the law of averages, I should not have been as fortunate as I was to watch some incredible games this fall. Of the 10 games I’ve covered, eight were absolute barnburners. The other two, while lopsided affairs, were fascinating in their own rights.
I’ve sat through my fair share of blowouts and running clocks, so this should balance the ledger a little bit. But for the most of the 2021 fall season, it’s been one incredible game after another.
So, let’s look at this amazing season.
Week 1: Aug. 27, Terra Nova 14, Hillsdale 13
A defensive battle most of the game, it wasn’t decided until almost the final play. Having scored a touchdown to cut the Terra Nova lead to one with 20 seconds left to play in regulation, Hillsdale head coach Mike Parodi decided to go for the 2-point conversion and win.
The ball fell incomplete and the Tigers escaped with the victory.
Week 2: Monta Vista 26, Mills 21
I know, I know. Mills isn’t exactly known for thrilling football this season. Injuries caused the Vikings to cancel their non-league game last week because of a lack of healthy bodies.
But in Week 2, they gave the Matadors a run for their money. Monta Vista running back Greyson Mobley rushed for 286 yards on 33 carries and three touchdowns, but Mills countered with Fonzy Ortega, who had 104 yards rushing on 19 carries and scored all three of his team’s touchdowns.
While the Vikings couldn’t complete the comeback, they had what any coach would want: the ball, time on the clock and less than a touchdown deficit.
Week 3: San Mateo 28, Carlmont 21
Another game decided by a last-minute play. After Carlmont tied the game at 21-all, San Mateo took over at its own 38 and used more than five minutes of the clock as the Bearcats moved to the Scots’ 2-yard line with about a minute to play.
San Mateo quarterback Giancarlo Selvitella called his number and plunged into the end zone from a yard out to put the Bearcats up with under a minute to play.
Week 4: Burlingame 26, Homestead 13
While not the barnburner most of the other games were, this was one of those fascinating games during which the Burlingame defense absolutely dominated the Pioneers.
Through three quarters, the Panthers had allowed only six yards of total offense. The Panthers forced punts on four of Homestead’s six possessions and the other two drives ended in Burlingame fumble recoveries. The Panthers notched three sacks on the night and defensive end Abe Haba had four tackles for loss, including a sack.
Homestead went on to finish with 130 yards of offense for the game.
Week 5: Hillsdale 20, Sacred Heart Prep 13
For the second time in a month, a Hillsdale game was decided in the final minute and, in this game, it was determined on the final play of the game.
After the Knights had taken a 20-13 lead with under two minutes to play, SHP drove the length of the field to the Hillsdale 1-yard line with 15 seconds left.
After a false start penalty, no timeouts and a running clock, SHP quarterback Jack Harrell angled a pass destined for Zach Freire, who was running an out pattern on the goal line.
Hillsdale defensive back Luca Belforte had Freire blanketed, however, and he broke up the pass to preserve Hillsdale’s victory.
Week 6: Burlingame 22, Sacred Heart Prep 21
No team has had more bad beats than SHP this season.?A week after falling to Hillsdale, the Gators were gutted by Burlingame.
Trailing 21-14 in the fourth quarter, Burlingame scored with 14 seconds left in regulation. Instead of kicking the extra point for the tie, Burlingame went for the win and got when Elijah LaGuardia bulled his way into the end zone for a 2 points and the Panthers win.
Week 7: Aragon 48, Carlmont 27
A blowout on the scoreboard, this was a game that featured numerous big plays on both sides, one that saw five touchdowns in the first 10 minutes.
It was a game that featured touchdown runs of 43, 27, 24, 80, 69 and 33 yards, a touchdown pass that went for 47 yards and a 79-yard kickoff return for a score.
Week 8: Hillsdale 42, Capuchino 41 OT
I think it’s easy to say the Knights have been among the most entertaining teams in the PAL this season, with their third entry on my list.
Hillsdale trailed 35-21 with under three minutes to play, but managed to score, recover the onside kick, score again and complete a 2-point conversion pass to tie the score at 35-all.
Capuchino got the ball first in overtime and scored, but failed on a 2-point attempt. Hillsdale got their chance, with Tyler Douglass hauling in a pass that had tipped off Danny Aspillera’s hands and into Douglass’ to tie the game at 41. Zach Leighton’s extra point gave the Knights the win — the second this season that was decided on the final play of the game.
Week 9: Half Moon Bay 42, Burlingame 41
A game that still haunts Burlingame head coach John Philipopoulos.
This game was as back and forth you will see this season. Both teams had second-half leads of eight points, only for the other team to rally. The Panthers ended up tying the score at 35 late in the fourth quarter and had a chance to go for the win in regulation. But Philipopoulos eschewed a field goal attempt of about 20 yards and went for the touchdown.
They came up short.
In overtime, Burlingame scored first and kicked the extra point. Half Moon Bay got its chance, scored and then won on a controversial 2-point conversion.
Week 10: Menlo-Atherton 34, Burlingame 8
Another one of those games where the sheer brilliance of M-A football overshadowed the fact the Bears blasted the Panthers — who are also on this list for a third time.
The Bears didn’t need more than three plays to score any of their five touchdowns — scores that included passes of 29, 55 and 56 yards.
So there you go. So far, so good. What will the final week of the regular season and the playoffs hold? No one knows, but I’m guessing I’ll have one or two more of these games to add to the list this season.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or have tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.