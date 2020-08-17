Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
JULY 7, 2007 — It's been a few years since Chuck Lofgren was back on the Peninsula in the middle of the summer.
The 2004 Serra High graduate has spent the last four summers playing in the Cleveland Indians’minor league organization and obviously can't make it back to Burlingame during the spring and summer months.
He returned Friday but it's not a relaxing, social affair. Lofgren, 21, will play in the All-Star Futures game Sunday at AT&T Park as part of Major League Baseball's All-Star festivities and has a whirlwind of activities planned for the next several days.
“I miss the Bay (Area),” Lofgren said. “I've been everywhere in the U.S., pretty much everywhere. I love coming back here, especially to play baseball.”
As if preparing for one of the biggest events in his professional life wasn't enough, MLB.com was following Lofgren from his return to Serra to San Francisco, filming a video diary. The video will debut Sunday, from noon to 1 p.m. on MLB.com.
Apparently being a local boy has its privileges.
“We definitely thought about who would be our local ambassador,” said Sylvia Lind, senior manager of minor league operations for Major League Baseball. “One of the reasons we do this ... is to get a little more recognition (for the Futures Game). We made sure to talk to the organization to make sure [Lofgren is] an engaging person. Chuck was so excited.”
Being the local guy, however, means everyone was coming out of woodwork trying to get tickets to Lofgren's game Sunday. Lind said each player was given two complimentary tickets, but Lofgren got a few more. But not 40 or 50 -- which is what he needed to satiate the ticket requests. Instead of disappointing some, he reached into his pocket and paid face value, full price for 50 tickets.
“It was worth it,” Lofgren said.
Lofgren, who pitched six innings and picked up a win for the Akron Aeros Thursday night, boarded a plane in Maryland at 7 a.m. local time and touched down at San Francisco International Airport at 10:15 a.m. With a cadre of MLB.com cameramen and handlers, they stopped by Lofgren's parents home in Burlingame to pick up his car. Then it was off to Serra for a reunion of sorts.
“I come back a couple times a year. I go to a couple basketball games,” Lofgren said of coming back to Serra. “It's good to walk the halls, supporting the kids who supported me.
“I love every moment (being here this weekend). I can't wait to show everybody how much I've changed.”
Coming home
With a couple dozen friends, former coaches and media present, Lofgren went through a battery of interviews with print and television media. His former high school coach Pete Jensen was there to greet Lofgren and the two exchanged hugs and handshakes.
“It doesn't surprise me at all,” Jensen said of Lofgren's minor league success. “It's great to see the progression he's made. In high school, he was able to overpower guys, (but) he had a hard time throwing strikes at times. He's really developed his command. He's really become a pitcher.”
Professional athletes coming out of Serra is not unheard of. Barry Bonds, Gregg Jeffries, Tom Brady and Lynn Swann are just some who prepped at Serra. Jensen said close to 50 Serra baseball players have signed professional contracts and 10 made it to the big leagues.
“And [Lofgren] will be the 11th,” Jensen said. “We've had a few All-Stars (at Serra).”
A busy weekend
Once the interviews and meetings with old friends were over, Lofgren took the MLB.com crew into the Serra gym to show off the Padres Hall of Fame as well as the Central Coast Section and West Catholic Athletic League championship banners hanging from the rafters. After that, it was lunchtime at Little Lucca's sandwich shop in Burlingame — which makes Lofgren's favorite sandwiches -- before heading off the Fishermans’Wharf, Ghiradelli Square, the DHL All-Star FanFest at the Moscone Center and dinner at Lefty O'Doul's. On the drive to San Francisco, there was a phone interview with KNBR.
Whew.
Saturday should be a little less chaotic but just as busy. He is scheduled to participate in a community project in San Francisco before a dinner with family and friends. Sunday is a bright and early start. Breakfast is served to the players at 7 a.m. before they board the bus for AT&T Park at 8:30 a.m. for a 1 p.m. game. It's back to Akron, Ohio early Monday morning before he finally gets a chance to take a break as the double-A Aeros enjoy their All-Star break.
Keeping a low profile
It's ironic that with all the hoopla surrounding his homecoming, he walks the streets without any recognition. He said people in Akron recognize him a little more, but he keeps a low profile. While walking along Fishermans’Wharf, with a cameraman walking backward filming him, one woman came up and started taking pictures of Lofgren. She had no idea who he was, but if a camera was following him around, he must be somebody.
Lofgren is definitely a somebody in the eyes of the Cleveland organization. Baseball America ranks Lofgren as the Indians’second-best prospect and he is doing everything in his power to make it to the parent club -- a goal he's had since he was 2 years old.
He just doesn't know when that time will come.
“It could be tomorrow. It could be three years from now,” Lofgren said. “(Playing in the Futures Game) it is a taste of what the big leagues are. To play in a big-league stadium, it doesn't get any better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.