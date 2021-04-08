College of San Mateo transfer Sophie Liao was elated to partake in a pair of San Jose State school relay records in her only Peninsula area competition of the 2021 season Saturday at the Stanford Invitational.
The reigning California Community College 100 and 200 meter champion for CSM, Liao also had season bests in those sprint events — inbetween running the third leg on the fastest ever Spartan 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays.
The second-place one lap relay time of 46.51 (behind NCAA power UCLA), bettered the five-year-old San Jose State record of 46.68 — with a quartet of Kylia Smith, Daryia Greene, Liao and anchor Gabrielle Spencer.
The Spartans again placed second to UCLA in the concluding 4x400 meter relay, in 3:46.62 — taking 2 1/2 seconds off the record 3:49.16 from 2018. Liao had the Spartans solidly in second place, ahead of Washington and Cal, with her 57.3 third leg split. SJSU 400-meter record holder Greene brought the quartet home in 55.4. Diamond Tabron led off (57.5), followed by Sarah Mosteller (56.4).
Liao’s busy afternoon included running 11.98 in the 100 meters for a sixth-place finish, which has her No. 3 on the all-time San Jose State performers’ list, and 25.08 in the 200 meters.
“Yes, I had a good workout,” said Liao. Training at San Jose has not been as easy as at CSM for her. “We have to take a bus to practice every day,” Liao said. San Jose State no longer has a home track facility.
Liao did not face late dropout Tianna Bartoletta, the double Olympic gold medalist, as scheduled. Bartoletta, an assistant coach at Cal, had won the long jump (where she is the defending Olympic champion) on Friday with a mark of 21 feet, 1 1/2 inches, but reportedly felt residual soreness on Saturday and withdrew from further competition.
Liao is just getting started on what might, finally, be a long season — with championship meets in May and June and then possible international competition for Chinese Taipei. After a COVID abbreviated 2020 season at CSM, Liao spent the summer back home in Taipei, Taiwan, before enrolling at San Jose State in August.
At CSM in 2019, Liao had times of 11.65 in the 100 (No. 2 on the all-time CSM list) and 24.50 in winning the state 200 meters in May. She should be in line to challenge the SJSU 100 record of 11.76.
Greene, a senior, had a triple school record day at Stanford. In addition to the two relays, Greene lowered her own two-week old mark in the 400 meters, running 54.81. She also had the Spartans’ No. 2 all-time mark in the 200 meters, 24.35.
