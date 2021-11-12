Sure, the Central Coast Section football playoffs begin this weekend, but there will be no bigger game than the one in San Mateo Saturday afternoon.
After nine weeks of setting the stage, the California community college regular-season comes to an end with arguably the biggest showdown in the state: JC Athletic Bureau’s No. 3-ranked City College of San Francisco at No. 1-ranked College of San Mateo. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at College Heights Stadium. The game will also be broadcast on KOFY20.
And everything is one the line: the winner claims the Bay 6 Conference title and the No. 1 seed in the Northern California playoffs as well as Nor Cal bragging rights.
While the community college postseason doesn’t officially begin until next week, CSM head coach Tim Tulloch knows the time is now to get into playoff mode.
“Essentially, what we’re entering, even though the playoffs haven’t started, (this week is) like being in the playoffs,” Tulloch said. “We’ve played against [City College SF] for a long time. I think it’s kind of fitting they’re the Week 10 opponent.”
For CSM (9-0), it’s just the latest test in a season full of them. Six of the Bulldogs’ 10 opponents this season — including CCSF — are still ranked in the top 25 in the state. Tulloch schedules the toughest programs he can find, knowing that it’s all in preparation for games like this against the Rams Saturday and to prepare them for the postseason.
“When you want to be one of the best teams in the state, you want to play all the best teams. You want to play the tough schedule,” Tulloch said.
CSM won its ninth game in a row with a 63-0 dismantling of Chabot last week, the fourth shutout of the season for the Bulldogs’ defense. In fact, the CSM defense has been downright stingy this season, allowing an average of just under 6 points per game.
The Bulldogs offense, led by sophomore quarterback Luke Bottari and running back Darrell Page, is one of the best units in the state. In his two seasons on The Hilltop, Bottari is 21-1 as the starting quarterback. And while Page may not have the most eye-popping stats this season, he has certainly stepped up his game the last couple weeks. Two weeks ago, he rushed for 113 yards on 18 carries in a 24-7 win over DVC. Last week against Chabot, he went for 136 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 carries.
“[Bottari] has continued to steer the ship. He makes plays. … Who he is is a big part of our program and our guys rally behind him,” Tulloch said. “D.P. has been through this. An all-state kid in 2019, he’s been through these big playoff games. Him playing well later in the season, in crunch time, doesn’t surprise me. He’s knows what’s expected.”
But if there was a team that mirrors the Bulldogs, it’s the Rams. San Francisco’s defense has three shutouts of its own and allows an average of about 9 points per game. The Rams are coming off a 41-16 win over Diablo Valley last week.
Offensively, the Rams are averaging just under 50 points per game and are led by sophomore quarterback Jack Newman, who has thrown for more than 2,500 yards this season, with 29 touchdowns against just three interceptions.
“Offensively, they do a good job throwing the ball around, spreading it around,” Tulloch said. “Defensively, they do a good job of getting to the ball and forcing turnovers. They play well on both sides of the ball.”
The game takes on added meaning for CSM as it will be the last regular-season chance to honor the sophomore class that is in its third season because of the COVID pandemic. This sophomore class, more than others, will always hold a special place in Tulloch’s heart.
“What I’m really proud of this group is they’ve been through this journey. From the 2019 season where we won Nor Cal and played (and lost) for a state championship and coming back hungry and on a mission — and then COVID hits,” Tulloch said. “We can’t even work together. We have a zillion protocols, practicing in pods.
“To get back here (to playing a full schedule), it’s like we’ve been through the dark together. To honor these sophomores who been through the journey together, that’s what I’m excited about.”
CSM will also honor longtime equipment manager Ken Harren. A CSM player and graduate, Harren played at Idaho State before returning to the Bulldogs where he was a coach and, for the last 20-plus years, the team’s equipment manager. His son, Steve Harren, was a standout quarterback for the Bulldogs in the mid-2000s.
“He’s been a mentor to me,” Tulloch said. “He’s one of the reasons I came to start coaching at CSM.”
While Saturday’s game will decide the conference champion, it won’t have a huge impact on the four-team, Nor Cal playoff to determine which team from Northern California will play for the state championship. Win or lose, both teams are already into the postseason playoff. A CSM win would give them the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage. But even the loser of this game will garner the No. 4 seed.
“This is why you come to CSM,” Tulloch said. “To be part of something special.”
