I am one of the nearly 100,000 drivers who cross the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge every day. Been doing it for more than 20 years. Since May of 2001, I figure I’ve paid close to $40,000 in tolls. During that time, I’ve been asked to pay more and more for things that never come to pass.
First, the raises were to pay for road improvements. I’ve seen very little of that on my commute. There was a small patch on my drive, no more than 50 feet, a teeth-rattling, pot-hole marred slab of asphalt. It got progressively worse over 15 years. A couple years ago, I noticed it had finally been repaved. I nearly cried.
Now, I’m being asked to pay to fix the mess that is Bay Area Rapid Transit. Never mind the fact that I haven’t used BART in years or the fact the transit agency continues to seemingly waste what money it has. To that end, state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, authored Senate Bill 532, with state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, as one of the co-authors, that will “temporarily” raise the tolls an extra $1.50 on the seven state-owned bridges as a fundraiser for BART and other transit agencies.
If BART doesn’t have the money, then cut services. That’s what happens in the real world to a business that struggles. A normal business does not have the luxury to wait for a government handout to keep their doors open.
Throwing good money after bad is no way to fix any issue.
If passed, the increase would begin Jan. 1 — this on top of the $3 raise voters approved in 2018. By 2025, it could cost $9.50 to cross bridges in the Bay Area — unless you’re going westbound on the Bay Bridge during morning commute hours, then the toll will be $10.50.
What Sacramento fails to realize is that they are nickel-and-diming to death everyday, hard-working people, all in the name of progress. People who have been gouged by ever-increasing gas prices, gouged by the housing market, gouged by the grocery stores and now being gouged, once again, by politicians.
Sure, in a perfect world, everyone lives near their jobs and they can walk or ride their bikes to work, whistling the whole way.
That’s not reality. The reality is, many politicians are unrealistic idealists who have no qualms about adding to the monetary woes many people are already enduring.
As sports editor for the San Mateo Daily Journal, I don’t have the ability to work from home even half the time, although I am able to do so on occasion. But 80% of the time I am in the office.
Using public transportation is not a viable option because half of my job entails me driving to the office and then driving to and from an event, four to five days a week. The biggest drawback is the sheer inconvenience of using it and the time restraints.
In a deadline business, that simply doesn’t fly. And from a monetary standpoint, it’s a non-starter.
Meanwhile a member of the BART Board of Directors crows on social media about SB 532 passing committee and in another post pimps BART’s new “ugly sweater” design for the holiday season.
Is this where my extra $1.50 is going to go?
My hope is the rest of the politicians who will ultimately decide this bill remember that there are hundreds of thousands of people who will be forced to dig even deeper to pay for a service they don’t — or can’t — even use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.