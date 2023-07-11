I am one of the nearly 100,000 drivers who cross the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge every day. Been doing it for more than 20 years. Since May of 2001, I figure I’ve paid close to $40,000 in tolls. During that time, I’ve been asked to pay more and more for things that never come to pass.

First, the raises were to pay for road improvements. I’ve seen very little of that on my commute. There was a small patch on my drive, no more than 50 feet, a teeth-rattling, pot-hole marred slab of asphalt. It got progressively worse over 15 years. A couple years ago, I noticed it had finally been repaved. I nearly cried.

