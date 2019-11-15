The youthful Hillsdale volleyball team almost made miracles happen.
In the fourth set of Thursday’s five-set loss to Christopher-Gilroy in the second round of the CIF Division III State Volleyball Championship tournament, the Lady Knights rallied back from scores of 21-9 and 24-12, going on a 9-0 run with sophomore Victoria Vanos at the service line.
In the end, though, No. 5-seed Christopher (25-3 overall) held on for a 18-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 15-9 victory in San Mateo to eliminate No. 4 Hillsdale (20-13), a team that advanced further in the postseason than any in program history. And with this, in the grander sense, the Knights did make miracles happen, according to head coach Dwight Crump.
“They did make a miracle happen because they did something that has never been accomplished at this school,” Crump said. “… They played their hearts out. I’m impressed with them.”
With a majority non-senior team, Hillsdale has been a force at the net this season with the blocking prowess of 6-1 junior middles Audrey Gilbert and Alexandra Sprowls, who rank first and fourth, respectively, among Central Coast Section teams reporting their statistics to MaxPreps.com.
In the closing points, though, it was Christopher’s block that came alive. The Cougars totaled six match blocks, three coming in the decisive Game 5. Junior middle Sara Krueger scored back-to-back roofs to force match point at 14-9. Hillsdale’s final shot then missed wide to end it.
“I think they just got really big and up there, and they read our setter super well,” Sprowls said. “So, they were able to be on time.”
Vanos has served as a team captain as a sophomore this season, and showed why Thursday. She totaled a team-high 14 kills, and added five aces and two blocks.
And talk about being and emotional leader. It was Vanos’ rally cry of “Let’s go!” that resounded throughout Zugelder Gymnasium in Game 4 with the Knights having just scored a side-out, but still trailing 24-13 in the set. The possibility of a comeback seemed remote. But Hillsdale rallied around its team captain, as Vanos served tough, scoring three of her aces during the near-miracle run.
“It was just all about trusting ‘V’ and trusting our teammates and knowing we could make it happen,” Sprowls said. “When we got to 18 it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we can do this.’ And we went all the way to 21, which is really good.”
The set ended on a Vanos service fault, something Crump commended as the sophomore continued to serve tough despite Christopher sitting at set point.
“She, as a captain in that fourth set, basically just rallied the team, pulled everything out and put her heart in the fact that ‘I’m going to serve this until I can’t serve this anymore,’” Crump said. “… I tell the girls to serve aggressive, to continue to serve aggressive; you’re going to miss some. And she served aggressive for 9 points.”
It was the other side of the serving spectrum that failed Hillsdale though. The serve receive during the final two sets fell apart. Through the first three sets, the Cougars totaled five service aces. They scored five more aces in Game 4 alone, and added four in Game 5.
“One of the things we were trying to do was hit specific areas with our serves,” Christopher head coach Ramon Rodriguez said. “If we get them to move, get them to think, make it a decision between two players, then we have a little more success. That was the plan.”
Crump made a personnel change early in Game 5 with the Knights trailing 6-3. He turned to junior Meghan Lau, who played libero through most of the regular season but was injured two weeks ago. Crump said he hadn’t intended to play her Thursday, but that changed with Hillsdale facing the early deficit in the final set.
“It was a coach’s decision,” Crump said. “We felt like at that time it was about the right time to make it. Especially when you’ve got kids playing their hearts out and the game is getting away, you start to lose confidence a little bit. So, making the change, putting someone in fresh, you take a risk because that person is cold. And that person came in and did well.”
Christopher senior Maya Tabron was the show from start to finish. After missing her junior year while living abroad to play on the Swedish junior national team, Tabron has led the Cougars back to prominence. In 2018, the team posted a 5-23 overall record. Now, they are heading to the Northern California regional semifinals, riding Tabron’s match-high 21 kills against Hillsdale.
“She’s a gifted player,” Rodriguez said. “She plays internationally in Sweden, she’s going off to a DI school (on scholarship at University of Colorado) … so, I’ve coached her since she was 11, ever since then she’s just been skyrocketing.”
Hillsdale has the potential to skyrocket in future seasons as well. The Knights’ 2019 roster was composed of six juniors, six sophomores and one freshman.
“We fought in every game,” said Rianna Liu, Hillsdale’s lone freshman. “So, it was not like a dramatic loss. We’re kind of sad that it’s over now, but we’re happy that we played really hard in every set.”
Division I
Menlo-Atherton 3, Nevada Union 1
The No. 2-seed M-A Bears (25-6) advanced to the Nor Cal regional semifinals for the first time since 2016 with a 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 win at home over No. 10 Nevada Union-Grass Valley. Emma Spindt (14 kills, 12 digs) and Natalie Grover (12 kills, 13 digs) did the usual damage, each recording double-doubles for the Bears. Bella Shermis paced the defense with 16 digs.
M-A will now host No. 3 Clovis West-Fresno Saturday at 6 p.m. with a shot at the Nor Cal finals on the line.
Clovis West 3, Notre Dame-Belmont 0
No. 6 Notre Dame-Belmont (27-9) saw its season end with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 elimination loss at No. 3 Clovis West (30-10). The Tigers finish the season paced by juniors Abby Miller and Kelly Schackel in scoring, ranking No. 3 and No. 10, respectively, in the CCS in total kills among teams reporting their statistics to MaxPreps.com.
Division II
Branson 3, Aragon 2
The No. 2 Lady Dons (27-11) were upset in five sets 25-21, 14-25, 13-25, 25-21, 15-13 by No. 7 Branson (16-7). With the loss, Aragon falls one step shy of last year’s team that advanced to the CIF Division I regional semifinals.
Division III
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Vacaville 2
No. 1 Sacred Heart Prep (25-11) rallied back from a 2 sets to 1 deficit to get past No. 8 Vacaville (30-7) in five sets 22-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 15-8 victory. Sophomore setter Millie Muir recorded a triple-double with 13 kills, 19 digs and 30 assists, while adding three blocks and three aces. Senior outside hitter Elena Radeff added a double-double with 17 kills and 18 digs.
The Gators now advance to the Nor Cal regional semifinals Saturday to host Christopher at 6 p.m.
Burlingame 3, Hilmar 1
No. 2 Burlingame (25-11) advanced to the Nor Cal regional semifinals, winning in four sets 26-24, 25-11, 22-25, 25-17 over No. 7 Hilmar (31-12). The Panthers will host No. 6 Lowell-SF Saturday at 6 p.m.
Division V
Nueva 3, Convent & Stuart Hall 0
No. 2 Nueva School (24-8) made quick work of No. 7 Convent & Stuart Hall (17-13), sweeping 25-10, 25-11, 25-16. The Mavericks, playing in their first Nor Cal tournament in their school’s brief history, continue their historic run Saturday hosting No. 3 Colusa at 6 p.m.
