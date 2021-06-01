All about the Benjamins
Someone tried to use a counterfeit bill at a retail store on El Camino Real in Burlingame and was found in possession of narcotics, it was reported at 10:47 p.m. Friday, May 21.
MILLBRAE
Cited. Someone who was contacted during an investigation for shoplifting was found to have an active arrest warrant on the 100 block of California Drive, it was reported at 1:22 p.m. Friday, May 21.
Cited. Someone with two outstanding warrants was found in possession of drug paraphernalia, suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 21.
Arrest. Two individuals were caught trying to steal tools from a truck on the 100 block of Aviador Avenue, it was reported at 7:20 a.m. Friday, May 21.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from a public parking lot on the 300 block of Broadway between 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 and 12 a.m. Thursday, May 20.
Petty theft. Two juveniles stole a bike from another juvenile on the 100 block of Murchison Drive. The bicycle was recovered and the juveniles were released to their parents, it was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
SAN BRUNO
Malicious mischief. Someone smashed the front windows of a house on San Felipe Avenue, it was reported at 5:42 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
Burglary. Someone broke into a San Bruno resident’s vehicle on Acacia Avenue and used the garage door opener to steal a bike valued at $750, it was reported at 9:33 a.m. Friday, May 21.
Burglary. Someone smashed two windows of a vehicle on Shelter Creek Lane, rummaged through the vehicle and stole paperwork, it was reported at 5:41 a.m. Friday, May 21.
Suspicious person. A man wearing a bright red shirt and blue jeans was standing behind a chain link fence in a San Bruno resident’s backyard on Hawthorne Avenue and fled when approached, it was reported at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, May 20.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a Honda Accord on Shelter Creek Lane, it was reported at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a 2011 silver Chevrolet Camaro convertible overnight on Mills Avenue, it was reported at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, May 19.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate from a vehicle on Adrian Road, it was reported at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Rollins Road, it was reported at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday, May 25.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on Primrose Road, it was reported at 2:02 a.m. Sunday, May 23.
Robbery. Someone flashed a handgun to steal items from a retail store on Rollins Road, it was reported at 5:29 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
Arrest. Someone on probation was searched and found in possession of narcotics on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:04 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on Lorton Avenue, it was reported at 7:25 p.m. Friday, May 21.
Suspicious person. Someone was looking into car windows on California Drive, it was reported at 7:17 a.m. Thursday, May 20.
Burglary. Someone stole from a storage unit on Rollins Road, it was reported at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
Burglary. Someone smashed a vehicle window on the intersection of Burlingame Avenue and Bloomfield Road and stole items, it was reported at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday, May 19.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license at the intersection of San Juan and Cipriani boulevards, it was reported at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.
Theft. Someone stole clothing from a vehicle in a gated parking lot on Mulberry Court, it was reported at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday, May 25.
Theft. Someone stole clothing from the first floor of an apartment complex on Old County Road, it was reported at 6:48 p.m. Monday, May 24.
Vandalism. A group of teens or young 20-year-olds knocked a portable toilet into a garage on Hiller Street, it was reported at 8:24 a.m. Monday, May 24.
Burglary. Someone cut the lock to a storage unit in a carport on Alameda de las Pulgas and stole tools, it was reported at 5:05 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
Theft. Someone stole the back license plate from a Honda Civic on Irwin Street, it was reported at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
Battery. A woman walked into a retail store on Ralston Avenue and threw items at employees, it was reported at 6:39 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
Suspicious person. A man wearing a tan cap, glasses, shorts, black hoodie and smoking a cigar was trying vehicle door handles on Continentals Way, it was reported at 2:28 p.m. Friday, May 21.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on Old County Road, it was reported at 6:04 a.m. Friday, May 21.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on the intersection of El Camino Real and 42nd Avenue, it was reported at 1:42 a.m. Friday, May 21.
