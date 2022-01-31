Editor,

My dad and I sat and watched the Hamm’s sign light up and down during the beginning games of the SF Giants. I have been a season ticket holder for 40 years. I used to love watching Bonds hit until the truth came out and he chose to lie about it, after that I remained sitting after each homer he hit and after each time his name was mentioned. The game changed.

Many people and fans states that all Bonds did wrong doesn’t matter, it’s the record that counts. They couldn’t be more wrong. Our children need good example to live and play by, if they follow Bonds’ way they will learn that to get to the top is more important than how we got there. Bonds spoiled his chance at the entering the Hall of Fame and he spoiled many fans enjoyment of watching him play. He chose his path and I hope future player learned by his mistakes.

Robert A. Nice

Redwood City

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription