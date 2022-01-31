Editor,
My dad and I sat and watched the Hamm’s sign light up and down during the beginning games of the SF Giants. I have been a season ticket holder for 40 years. I used to love watching Bonds hit until the truth came out and he chose to lie about it, after that I remained sitting after each homer he hit and after each time his name was mentioned. The game changed.
Many people and fans states that all Bonds did wrong doesn’t matter, it’s the record that counts. They couldn’t be more wrong. Our children need good example to live and play by, if they follow Bonds’ way they will learn that to get to the top is more important than how we got there. Bonds spoiled his chance at the entering the Hall of Fame and he spoiled many fans enjoyment of watching him play. He chose his path and I hope future player learned by his mistakes.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
