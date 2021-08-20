Editor,
That’s a question with an embarrassing answer. Short of going way back in history, which we should have learned from, let’s remember that back in the late ’70s, we helped the Taliban fight the Russians. Why? We knew perfectly well how the Taliban treated women, young and old, so why didn’t we stay out of it and let the Russians try to handle an impossible problem? Did we help the Taliban because, after all, they were religious, kind of, while we considered the Russians “godless?” Was that decision religion based also?
Then, after 9/11, the Bush administration decided to attack Afghanistan, mainly because they couldn’t deliver Osama bin Laden. What could we expect from a country mainly consisting of tribes, without a functional central government that could be trusted?
Considering the enormous problem the world has today, what would, and could, have been different if we had been wise enough to stay out of that troubled area? How many lives would have been saved, American as well as soldiers from all the countries that stood loyally with us, not to mention civilians?
Have we learned anything, or what?
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.