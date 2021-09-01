Editor,
Letter writer Jorg Aadahl should do his research before he arbitrarily decides we “foolishly” got involved in a conflict with Afghanistan. President George W. Bush invaded Afghanistan because of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centers and the Pentagon that resulted in nearly 3,000 deaths orchestrated by al-Qaida, led at the time by Osama bin Laden. That invasion ousted the Taliban government who were shielding bin Laden. Aadahl doesn’t think it was the right thing to do and I don’t know who his allegiance is to, though apparently it’s not in defending our homeland where these attacks took place. In the 20 years of war with Afghanistan, 11 were during a Republican administration and eight a Democratic administration.
Regarding his criticism of President Trump, it was Trump who negotiated with the Taliban because of his frustration with the then Afghanistan government to agree on a withdrawal date. His deal had us pulling out by May 1, 2021. But then Biden got elected president and pushed back the date to September and we all know what happened next. He and his Democrat led administration grossly miscalculated the total breakdown of the Afghan military and being abandoned by their government. This ineptness led to the complete takeover of key regions by the Taliban and rather than a peaceful withdrawal of American military, a mass chaotic exodus of American citizens and innumerable Afghans fleeing certain death by the Taliban took place.
In the future Mr. Aadahl, do your homework before you send another of your anti-Republican tirades to the Letters department. There’s enough blame to go around for each party.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.