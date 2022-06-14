Editor,
I would like to respond to contributor Ashwin Vasant’s praise of state Assembly candidate James Coleman’s plans to “solve our affordable housing crisis” by volunteering South San Francisco for his public housing social experiment and his support of an Article 34 ballot measure.
As stated, this plan will be funded because “under James’ leadership, South San Francisco is expecting more than $100 million in affordable housing funds — without taxing a single resident.” While this sounds grand, I call your attention to the operative word “expecting.” There is absolutely no guarantee this funding will materialize and any miscalculation will find the resident taxpayers of South San Francisco burdened with possibly astronomical costs. Note, in previous council meetings, the city attorney did not rule out the need for finding other sources of funding. Sounds like taxes to me. Also not included in Mr. Coleman’s bold idea is where he plans to locate this public housing and whose neighborhoods might be negatively impacted by these buildings.
It is also impossible for me to ignore the fact that the contributor knows plenty about South San Francisco affairs, particularly his favorite candidate, but is a resident of Foster City. It would seem that he, just as with Mr. Coleman, is taking liberties with other people’s money. I’m not sure affected residents of South San Francisco welcome this kind of outside interference when the individual apparently has no “stake in the game.”
Cory David
South San Francisco
