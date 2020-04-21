Editor,
Informed during the Cuban Missile Crisis that an Air Force pilot had mistakenly flown into the Soviet Union, President Kennedy said: “There’s always some S.O.B. who doesn’t get the word.” Were he alive and buying groceries in Burlingame or Millbrae this last weekend, Kennedy might have said it again.
During our biweekly shopping trip on Sunday we observed numerous customers at the Millbrae Safeway who apparently had not gotten word of the San Mateo County Health order (C19-8) requiring facemasks in grocery stores (The courteous young door monitor informed us that Safeway was not enforcing the order). The Burlingame Lucky had posted the order prominently and we observed much better adherence there. We did not observe any active enforcement of the order except at CVS.
The use of masks is not just to protect customers. The hard-working employees of these stores — who are now a lifeline to all of us — are in much greater jeopardy for C-19 than any customer. Both employees and customers deserve better.
Mike Reitsma
Burlingame
