Editor,
I’m responding to Michael DeMoss’ May 14 letter to the editor. He believes that some of the COVID-19 quarantine safeguards should be lowered and that the public should decide when and how to open their businesses. According to him: “It’s time to go back to normal.” Mr. DeMoss states: “Trust the common sense of business owners and customers to do what is right.” Unfortunately, that is not going to happen.
There are going to be some customers without face masks, others will not observe “social distancing.” Because of that, once again, our hospitals are going to be flooded with sick patients, with COVID-19 and our gallant frontline responders (paramedics and hospital staffs) are going to be overwhelmed and overworked.
Toward the end of his letter, Mr. DeMoss said: “We Americans are risk takers.” Is catching and spreading COVID-19 part of that “risk-taking” Michael?
Art Gonzalez
San Bruno
