Some doctors are warning politicians about the risk of opening up our economy too soon; and politicians are agreeing without questioning the validity of such extreme caution.
However, as an attorney, I have personal knowledge of several aspects of medical advice that should be considered.
First: Many doctors are justifiably conservative because, if they are not conservative, they run the risk of a medical malpractice lawsuit.
Second: Consider what every trial lawyer knows:
“Every medical expert has an equal and opposite medical expert.”
For example: Are Swedish doctors wrong to permit substantial economic openness? Are South Dakota doctors wrong to reject shutting down? Now then, since there is a good basis for either argument, here is what would be best.
Trust the common sense of business owners and customers to do what is right.
If grocery stores can open safely, so can the rest of businesses, using appropriate precautions.
We have had enough time in shutdown to know that, with new medical treatments, scientific discoveries and reasonable precautions, we can open up without government-imposed restrictions.
Government needs to step back now. We Americans are “risk takers.”
Let the public decide when and how to open their businesses; let people decide if they want to stay in their homes or venture out.
It’s time to go “back to normal.”
Michael DeMoss
Menlo Park
