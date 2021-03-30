Editor,
Is waiting for Wagstaffe like waiting for Godot? In Beckett’s play, two men wait for a third who never arrives. In common parlance, “waiting for Godot” describes a situation where people wait for something that never materializes.
The DA executed search warrants in August of 2019 on the San Mateo County Community College District and former chancellor Ron Galatolo that could result in criminal charges.
That was 19 months ago. Perhaps the case is more complex than originally reported? Initially it involved a billion dollars of construction bond contracts and harassment of personnel, including the District’s HR chief Eugene Whitlock, culminating in a $2.3 million settlement payout.
In addition, the former board (with three members still serving) negotiated an outrageous contract for Galatolo to do a nonexistent job as chancellor emeritus (to their credit, the current Trustees used a fancy legal maneuver to annul this contract then fired Galatolo under the older chancellor agreement that was somehow still in effect. Go figure?).
Perhaps the DA’s delay is because the former Board of Trustees is somehow involved? After all, they provided final approval for these transactions and negotiated Galatolo’s unusual quid pro quo settlement for $1.6 million.
The public entrusts these elected officials with good stewardship of $200 million of property taxes and billions of bond money. It’s a significant fiduciary responsibility; transparency and accountability are essential.
Media attention has focused on Mr. Galatolo. The former board, though, was “in the room where it happened.”
Were they complacent, complicit or culpable?
Michael B. Reiner, Ph.D.
Boynton Beach, Florida.
