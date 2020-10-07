Editor,
I would like to thank the editors of the Daily Journal for endorsing no on Measures Y and R (Oct. 2 edition). I agree with the reasoning that we have to let the update of the General Plan be used to set zoning and planning policy for San Mateo. Let us not leave it to the ballot box. If either measure passes, any changes to their policies would have to go back to the voters until the end of 2030.
Ballot-box planning is not a good idea. It restricts creative thinking and reduces flexibility in unique situations such as the city’s desire for affordable housing, and the need to address our development patterns so that we can reduce our dependency on fossil fuels.
I appreciated Sue Lempert’s use of the climate crisis in her decision to oppose measure Y ( “Climate change — the litmus test” in the Oct. 5 edition of the Daily Journal), but I disagree that Measure R is the answer. Measure R just opens a few areas to higher heights and densities, but again makes it much harder to make other changes to the General Plan.
Measures Y and R’s height and density limits impair San Mateo’s ability to create a General Plan that mitigates climate change, reduces resource dependency, lowers carbon emissions, and helps lower-income families who want to live in our great community. These measures circumvent a planning process that allows a community to learn and weigh the future impacts of planning decisions.
Please vote no on measures Y and R.
Nancy Schneider
San Mateo
(2) comments
Nancy the people who live with you in San Mateo will not be listening to you for a second. We are better informed than you think and we will be voting YES on Y and No on R.
You said you are selling out and leaving town. In your own words, "If you live outside the city of San Mateo, who cares what you think".
