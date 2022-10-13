Editor,
Eileen Liu’s column “Unsung heroes” in the Oct. 8 Daily Journal talks about appreciating people from all walks of life. For a sophomore in high school, she writes with a maturity that belies her years.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 20, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor,
Eileen Liu’s column “Unsung heroes” in the Oct. 8 Daily Journal talks about appreciating people from all walks of life. For a sophomore in high school, she writes with a maturity that belies her years.
I’m of that class of people, custodians, gardeners, baristas, grocers, that Eileen says is not often thought about. By day, I cashier at a gas station, and, by night, I deliver pizza. I have never had a spoken word of appreciation for what I do though generous people who tip heavily for their food do so graciously and that is a form of appreciation. It is appealing to think I’m an unsung hero in society, so thank you, Eileen.
I also happen to be a regular letter writer on these pages. I know I’m being read because of the follow-up letters criticizing or praising me, mostly trashing me for my man-crush on Novak Djokovic. I read the Journal every day. I notice there’s not much reaction to the students’ column every Saturday so I am also taking the time and effort to show my appreciation for these young journalists. Writing a column is not easy; it takes hard work to write in such a way to capture a reader’s attention. The only criticism I would have of the students is that they use more words than is necessary or else are using phrases as filler. They are too garrulous.
But thank you to everybody who writes, you are all appreciated, even if I don’t agree with what you say.
James Constantino
South San Francisco
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.