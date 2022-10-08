Appreciation doesn’t always require physical gifts or hours of your day. Sometimes the simplest gesture, such as asking someone how their day has been, complimenting something about them, or even saying thank you, can make their day.
On days at school when I am just not having the best morning, my teachers’ and friends’ kind words really brighten my mood. People in our community — crossing guards, teachers, city gardeners, landscapers, librarians, school substitutes, baristas or even the employee that bags your groceries — all have their own individual lives.
Being a journalist for my local high school’s publication, “The M-A Chronicle,” I recently interviewed the custodians and aides who work at Menlo-Atherton High School, highlighting them on Custodian Appreciation Day. I am thankful to have had the opportunity to speak with them and learn more about their lives. Initially, when I approached them, most were busy at work, cleaning the large campus hours after students had already returned home. While talking with them, they shared the highlights and challenges of their work, including their experiences of working during the pandemic, a difficult time that included using harsh disinfecting chemicals while moving hundreds of desks from classrooms.
Nevertheless, each person I interviewed wore a smile even after hours of walking around campus in the heat with perspiration dripping from their faces.
Prior to being given this opportunity to interview the custodians and aides of my school, they had been people who were in the background of my life, people who I hadn’t really noticed. However, after learning more about their personal lives and their daily routines, I find it impossible to overlook their importance in our community. They are the ones who make sure the campus remains a safe learning environment for students. They are the people who sanitized each individual desk during the pandemic.
While talking to them, I asked them what was one problem they wanted to bring awareness of to staff and students. Almost all of them mentioned people leaving trash behind. Although it is the students’ responsibility to throw away their lunch packaging, custodians still take time out of their busy day to clean up. As I walk around school now, I think about what a mess the campus would be without the custodians’ help. They are the people who keep the school community together, making sure students have a clean campus, get to class on time, receive important messages from the office and ensure the campus is a safe place for everyone. Custodians take care of schools, offices, restrooms and, basically, all public buildings. Perhaps we have grown too accustomed to seeing our spaces clean and orderly, and we take it for granted. But without them, we would definitely notice a difference.
After publishing my piece for the school newspaper, I reflected on the people in our world who make a big impact, but whom we might not notice when we are consumed with our own busy lives. Often, we may not notice how vital they are in our community, and their impacts are often taken for granted. And yet, it is important for them to feel appreciated, and for us to show appreciation. Unfortunately, there are many people in our lives who don’t have a sanctioned day to officially receive recognition for the meaningful work they do for our communities. However, we can still appreciate them by showing respect and kindness to people from all walks of life.
They could be people you never meet again in your life, but you might not realize their impact on your life until it’s too late. So next time, take a moment in your day to appreciate the people in your life you might not have noticed before.
Eileen Liu is a sophomore at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
