The following quotations by President Harry Truman need little narration, as the references to Trump will be obvious.
On lying: Concerning Joseph McCarthy and the Unamerican Activities hearings in 1952, Truman rightly compared the senator’s tactics to those of Hitler: “[He can tell] a lie that’s so monstrous that it stuns the listener; it then gets repeated so often that the lie is accepted as the truth. All you have to do is cross or disagree with him, and he will set up to destroy you in whatever means he can find. He is an American tragedy.”
On tyrants: When Truman was asked if the United States could ever become a dictatorship: “Only if we had a liar in office; there is nothing more dangerous because the people might believe him. If the people ever found one like that, they should show him the same compassion he shows the Constitution. The Constitution, rightly interpreted, would stop him every time. We should never let a lie make us lose our common sense, but more importantly, our confidence in each other.”
On racism: “I believe in the brotherhood of man — all men,” Truman once said in a campaign speech. “The Negro has to walk too fine a line just to survive. They are natural born, free Americans; but more than that — they are human beings. If we continue to push the Black man down into the gutter, the law of compensation will apply, because there has to be a white man in the gutter just to keep him there.”
Kent Lauder
Burlingame
