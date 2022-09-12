John Marty’s letter in the Sept. 8 San Mateo Daily Journal takes President Biden to task for his speech where he pointed out the danger of the MAGA GOP. Marty notes “The only place in the world where, by policy, violence and chaos are encouraged are in Democrat-run cities in the United States.” Easy enough to check with Google ... oh dear, it sure doesn’t look that way to me. Here are the 17 highest violent crime rates per 100,000 population:
DC 999.8, Alaska 837.8, New Mexico 778.3, Tennessee 672.7, Arkansas 671.9, Arizona 654.8, Louisiana 639.4, Missouri 542.7, South Carolina 530.7, South Dakota 501.4, Michigan 478.0, Montana 469.8, Nevada 460.3, Oklahoma 458.6, Alabama 453.6, Texas 446.5, and California 442.0.
Please, Mr. Marty, can you explain why 11 of these deep red states have such huge crime rates…worse even than “Democrat-run” California if it has nothing to do with the politics of the Republicans in office?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.