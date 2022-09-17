In response to Larry Kistler’s Sept. 12 letter, I’m again dismayed at how any rational common sense thinking person can possibly support the Democrats when the effects of the insane policies of the Democratic Party are being felt in every way. Border policies. Gas prices. Out of control violence. Letting criminals out of prison early. Unrealistic climate change policies and all the other insane idiotic ideas. The shear arrogance of democrats is enough to make you cringe. I’m a Republican. I’m not a MAGA Republican like the idiot president wants to label Republicans.
Biden is hands-down the worst president in my lifetime. He has done less than nothing for the American people. He has only made our lives worse and less safe with his ridiculous policies. Here’s a news flash. Trump is no longer in office but that is all the Democrats talk about. None of this is Trump’s fault, yet they continue to waste my tax dollars on yet another witch hunt that will eventually turn up nothing. The Democrats have wasted hundreds of millions of dollars in there attempts to charge Trump with something.
I’m not a big Trump fan. What I am is a tax-paying Republican that is watching this country go right down the toilet while the guy in the White House who doesn’t have a leadership bone in his body destroys every aspect of our lives. So Larry wake up. Come out of the land of delusion and try and be honest with yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.