I take umbrage with Larry Kistler's Sept. 12 letter, as he figuratively compares apples to oranges.
I take umbrage with Larry Kistler’s Sept. 12 letter, as he figuratively compares apples to oranges.
Kistler’s supercilious response to another letter compares crime at the state level to that of cities. Furthermore, Kistler presents per capita statistics without providing any citation. It seems he obtained his 2020 data from Wikipedia, which may not be the most reputable source given anyone can update it. That said, if we convert his numbers into actual occurrences of violent crime based on population using the same source, we see that California had the highest instances at 174,026 while Alaska only had 6,126. Note that Washington, D.C., is not a state, but nonetheless its number of violent crimes is truly disturbing. When I spent time in Anchorage I felt as safe as being in Helsinki, but I have to say that I am terrified to visit Oakland. I’ll let the reader draw his or her own conclusions.
At the end of the day, I don’t care what political party is dominant if it is representing the people, keeping us all safe, upholding all citizens rights, applying justice/law equally and improving the living conditions for all. That said, the Biden administration and Congress’ fiscal profligacy along with other pernicious policies are seriously undermining the quality of life for the subaltern population that has been underserved, silenced and pauperized. It’s time for a change in November.
Howard Roth
Foster City
