Regarding the court ruling finding Proposition 22 (the “Uber Initiative”) unconstitutional ... LOL! If there was ever an argument about why people should control their government by electing representatives to craft our laws — and not seek to override their representatives’ choices but simply replace the legislators if they don’t like the laws they create so different ones can be written — this is it.

Legislating is like making sausage: messy, complicated and sometimes involving oddball ingredients. The results aren’t always to every individual’s taste but are generally at least edible. It has to be that way because the interests of 40 million mostly self-centered animals will only rarely align, if ever. And it’s impossible for legislative horse-trading to take place through the casting of individual votes.

Which is why I never vote for legislative propositions even if I agree with them. Instead, I “hire” people like Kevin Mullin, Josh Becker, etc., to do the work for me. I’ve been pretty satisfied with the results, even when those aren’t exactly what I, personally, might want.

This will be a fun case to watch play out.

Mark Olbert

San Carlos

